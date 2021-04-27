Colman's Chinese Chicken Curry Recipe Mix 47G

We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Product Description

  • A seasoning mix for Chinese style curry
  • Enjoy a delicious, pound-saving fakeaway meal within minutes with Colman's Big Night In Chinese Chicken Curry Recipe Mix. The perfect idea for weekend takeaway-style dinners is vegan and free from artificial colours, preservatives, and added MSG, making cooking one of the UK's favourite meals a simple joy – for everyone around your table. Quick and easy to use, our packet mixes will transform your dishes from ordinary to extraordinary in no time. Simply prepare the chicken following the instructions, empty the contents of the seasoning packet into a saucepan, add 300 ml of cold water and mix. Bring it to a boil while stirring continuously. Add the rest of the ingredients. Simmer for 10 minutes or until the chicken is cooked, and that's it – you can now enjoy the rich, full flavour of Colman's Chinese style curry! Alternatively, you can combine the Colman's seasoning mix with diced firm tofu for a hearty, meat-free meal. Discover the rest of our recipe mixes – as well as cooking sauces – and learn more about Colman's and our heritage at our website.
  • Whip up your own version of your favourite Big Night In Chinese Chicken Curry with Colman’s full-on-flavour recipe mix
  • Enjoy the UK's beloved and easy to use recipe mix from a trustworthy brand that's been on your table since 1814
  • Colman's seasoning is vegan and contains a natural blend of herbs and spices, meaning no artificial colours, preservatives, or added MSG
  • Recreate your takeaway favourites in just a few easy steps with this recipe mix that lets you enjoy a variety of delicious meals perfect for the weekend
  • Colman's recipe mix provides 4 servings so you always have a full-on-flavour, pound-saving meal at hand
  • Turn your weekend home meal into a genuine fakeaway feast with Colman's Chinese Chicken Curry Recipe Mix
  • Pack size: 47G

Information

Ingredients

WHEAT flour, sugar, curry spice mix (coriander, cumin, turmeric, pepper, aniseed, cinnamon, fennel seed, ginger, lovage root, cayenne pepper, allspice) (7.4%), salt, palm fat, onions (4.6%), tomato puree powder, apple pulp powder, potato starch, coriander, yeast extract, caramel syrup, lemon juice powder (maltodextrin, lemon juice), maltodextrin, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, flavourings, ginger, cumin, parsley root powder. May contain other cereals containing gluten, celery, egg, milk, mustard and soya. Made to vegan standards, see ingredients section for allergens

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS: Fry the chicken in the oil until sealed. Add the onion and the pepper and fry on a high heat for a further 2 minutes or until golden brown. Thoroughly mix the Colman’s seasoning with 300ml of cold water and bring to the boil in a saucepan, stirring until smooth. Add the rest of the ingredients. Simmer for 10 minutes or until the chicken is cooked.

Net Contents

47g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1590 kJ785 kJ9%
Energy (kcal)380 kcal188 kcal0%
Fat (g)7.8 g2.1 g3%
of which saturates (g)3.6 g0.7 g4%
Carbohydrate (g)68 g12 g5%
of which sugars (g)27 g7.9 g9%
Fibre (g)4.8 g3.5 g0%
Protein (g)7.1 g26 g52%
Salt (g)6.7 g0.97 g16%
1 portion = 230 g e. (Pack contains 4 portions)---

Nice curry

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

I had this for dinner tonight and was really impressed. Makes it so easy to make a nice Chinese curry after work! Will definitely buy in the future as it's very convenient and inexpensive compared to takeaways. Not to mention healthier in comparison'

Delicious and easy to use

4 stars

Review from Unilever UK

Really enjoyed this product. It was very easy to use and tasted delicious. I would definitely buy this again and would try the other varieties. Great for a quick and easy meal for a busy family like ours.

Great quick and easy recipe

4 stars

Review from Unilever UK

I loved this mix, its very simple and easy to make and tastes delicious. It makes quite a lot of sauce and its the perfect consistancy. I found it to be a sweeter curry which made it a big hit with the kids. Tastes really good. Even great to use as just a curry sauce for putting with chips. Will definately be buying more!

Lacked flavour

2 stars

Review from Unilever UK

I was really looking forward to trying this however I was pretty disappointed with the lack of flavour. It was easy to make and had a nice consistency with out any lumps but the flavour just wasn't there. It just seemed to taste really plain which I wasn't expecting and was disappointing.

Makes a tasty meal

4 stars

Review from Unilever UK

I have tried many Chinese style curry sauces and I'm always looking for the one that tastes like a really good Chinese takeaway. Well, this one isn't far off and is probably the best version of a Chinese curry I've tried so far. Its flavourful and the packet makes quite a lot of curry which was surprising. I would definitely recommend

Quick and easy to make

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

The sauce was so easy to make, just add the contents of the sachet to a pan add water and heat. When heated through add the cooked chicken and vegetables. The sauce was tasty but not too spicy so it would be suitable for all the family to enjoy

Superb

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

Best curry I've ever bought fantastic brand. Good amount in packaging , packaging makes you want to buy it esp when it's next to other brands in the supermarket. Brilliant flavouring, made for friends and for compliments to the chef. Would deffo buy again

Amazing

5 stars

Review from Unilever UK

I absolutely love Chinese curry's but they can be pricey so I always prefer to make my own as can add my own stuff to it, this was deffo a hit in my house everyone loved it and some wanted seconds would 100% recommend

Great

4 stars

Review from Unilever UK

I made it for myself and my boyfriend. He loves chinese chicken curry but does not like food too spicy. When I made, it was amazing! It tasted so good and the spice was mild. Also, there were leftovers, as the recipe mix is for 4 servings.

It does the trick!

3 stars

Review from Unilever UK

When I saw this I thought it was worth a try if it cut down some of the thinking time when making a curry. It was okay. Didn't quite pack a punch with the flavour so did add some more seasoning to it.

