Colman's Chinese Chicken Curry Recipe Mix 47G

Nice curry
Review from Unilever UK
I had this for dinner tonight and was really impressed. Makes it so easy to make a nice Chinese curry after work! Will definitely buy in the future as it's very convenient and inexpensive compared to takeaways. Not to mention healthier in comparison'
Delicious and easy to use
Review from Unilever UK
Really enjoyed this product. It was very easy to use and tasted delicious. I would definitely buy this again and would try the other varieties. Great for a quick and easy meal for a busy family like ours.
Great quick and easy recipe
Review from Unilever UK
I loved this mix, its very simple and easy to make and tastes delicious. It makes quite a lot of sauce and its the perfect consistancy. I found it to be a sweeter curry which made it a big hit with the kids. Tastes really good. Even great to use as just a curry sauce for putting with chips. Will definately be buying more!
Lacked flavour
Review from Unilever UK
I was really looking forward to trying this however I was pretty disappointed with the lack of flavour. It was easy to make and had a nice consistency with out any lumps but the flavour just wasn't there. It just seemed to taste really plain which I wasn't expecting and was disappointing.
Makes a tasty meal
Review from Unilever UK
I have tried many Chinese style curry sauces and I'm always looking for the one that tastes like a really good Chinese takeaway. Well, this one isn't far off and is probably the best version of a Chinese curry I've tried so far. Its flavourful and the packet makes quite a lot of curry which was surprising. I would definitely recommend
Quick and easy to make
Review from Unilever UK
The sauce was so easy to make, just add the contents of the sachet to a pan add water and heat. When heated through add the cooked chicken and vegetables. The sauce was tasty but not too spicy so it would be suitable for all the family to enjoy
Superb
Review from Unilever UK
Best curry I've ever bought fantastic brand. Good amount in packaging , packaging makes you want to buy it esp when it's next to other brands in the supermarket. Brilliant flavouring, made for friends and for compliments to the chef. Would deffo buy again
Amazing
Review from Unilever UK
I absolutely love Chinese curry's but they can be pricey so I always prefer to make my own as can add my own stuff to it, this was deffo a hit in my house everyone loved it and some wanted seconds would 100% recommend
Great
Review from Unilever UK
I made it for myself and my boyfriend. He loves chinese chicken curry but does not like food too spicy. When I made, it was amazing! It tasted so good and the spice was mild. Also, there were leftovers, as the recipe mix is for 4 servings.
It does the trick!
Review from Unilever UK
When I saw this I thought it was worth a try if it cut down some of the thinking time when making a curry. It was okay. Didn't quite pack a punch with the flavour so did add some more seasoning to it.