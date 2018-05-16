We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Family Carbonara Pasta 1.4Kg

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Family Carbonara Pasta 1.4Kg
£ 4.00
£2.86/kg
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy1778kJ 422kcal
    21%
  • Fat12.8g
    18%
  • Saturates6.4g
    32%
  • Sugars7.4g
    8%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1778kJ / 422kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked penne pasta in a cheese and smoked bacon lardon sauce, topped with reduced fat hard cheese.
  • Penne pasta in a creamy cheese and bacon carbonara sauce. A convenient frozen family ready meal.
  • A taste of Italy Rich creamy sauce with smoked bacon, penne pasta and Cheddar cheese.
  • Pack size: 1.4KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Cooked Penne Pasta (34%) [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Smoked Bacon Lardons (5%) [Pork, Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Onion, Half Cream (Milk), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Cornflour, Reduced Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Garlic Purée, Lemon Juice, Yeast Extract, Salt, Black Pepper, Thyme.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. Remove outer packaging and pierce film lid. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 30 minutes. Peel back film lid, stir well and re-cover. Return to the oven and heat for a further 20 minutes. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1.4kg e

Nutrition

Typical Values1/4 of a pack (320g**)Per 100g
Energy1778kJ / 422kcal556kJ / 132kcal
Fat12.8g4.0g
Saturates6.4g2.0g
Carbohydrate56.6g17.7g
Sugars7.4g2.3g
Fibre3.2g1.0g
Protein18.6g5.8g
Salt1.5g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When cooked according to instructions 1.4kg typically weighs 1.28kg.--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here