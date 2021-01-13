Popchips Sour Cream & Onion Potato Snacks 5 X 17G
- Energy294kJ 70kcal4%
- Fat2.6g4%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars0.8g<1%
- Salt0.32g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1727kJ
Product Description
- Sour cream & onion flavour popped potato snacks
- Hungry for more? pop over to:
- popchips.co.uk
- The Hundred Official Team Partner
- Discover Cricket, Get Active
- thehundred.com
- This is a no fry zone.
- Boiling in oil used to be something you did to your enemies. But crisp makers do it to potatoes. We pop not fry for a tasty little light & crunchy number. Because better for you doesn't have to be boring. So grab a handful and live life to the full. Because life is what you make of it, so why not make it pop?
- Check Out Some More of Our Flavour Line Up
- Popchips barbeque
- Terracycle®
- Please dispose of this pack responsibly.
- Find out how you can recycle it at www.terracycle.co.uk.
- ® Registered Trade Mark
- Popped not fried
- 294kJ / 70kcal per 17g pack
- The dip's already in the chip
- Gluten free
- No artificial flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 85G
Information
Ingredients
Dried Potato, Rice Flour, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Sour Cream & Onion Flavour [Dried Onion, Dried Sour Cream (Milk), Dried Whey (Milk), Salt, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Dried Garlic, Natural Flavourings (contain Milk), Acid: Citric Acid, Dried Parsley], Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
1 serving per pack
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- FREEPOST KP SNACKS
- ROI Mail: KP Snacks Limited,
- P.O. Box No. 4,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- Leicestershire,
- LE65 2UQ,
Return to
- Fancy a chip chat?
- Tel: Freephone (UK) 0800 0196 193 (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- Republic of Ireland 1800 551755
Net Contents
5 x 17g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 17g pack
|Energy
|1727kJ
|294kJ
|-
|413kcal
|70kcal
|Fat
|15g
|2.6g
|of which saturates
|1.6g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|61g
|10g
|of which sugars
|4.5g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|0.7g
|Protein
|6.1g
|1.0g
|Salt
|1.9g
|0.32g
|1 serving per pack
|-
|-
