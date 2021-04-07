Popworks Sweet & Salty Popped Crisps 85G
- Energy587kJ 140kcal7%
- Fat4.5g6%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars3.1g3%
- Salt0.30g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1956kJ/
Product Description
- Sweet & Salty Corn Crisps
- - 85g pack of PopWorks Sweet & Salty Corn Crisps
- - Deliciously crunchy sweet and salty popped corn snacks made with just 4 ingredients
- - Suitable for vegans
- - Gluten free
- - No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- - The new shape of popcorn, every crop of corn is popped to perfection into a deliciously crunchy snack that are never, ever fried
- - This pack contains 2-3 servings
- Salty, sweet. Same flavour. No fluff. No theatrics at all. Just pop.
- Delicious snacks with a difference. PopWorks take just a handful of key ingredients to create brilliantly crunchy snacks that pack a real flavourful punch. Popped and never fried PopWorks popcorn crisps are light on the lips yet never compromise on flavour. Discover the PopWorks Protein range for soy protein snacks that work even harder for your weekly meal planning.
- Find out more at www.popworks-snacks.com
- Find us on Instagram @popworkssnacks
- PopWorks is a registered trademark © 2020
- The Popped Snack with Real Crunch!
- Pack size: 85G
Information
Ingredients
Corn (75%), Sunflower Oil, Cane Sugar, Sea Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain: Soya, Milk., Not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers
Storage
Store in cool, dry placeOnce opened consume within 3 days
Number of uses
This pack contains 2-3 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PopWorks,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- PepsiCo Nederland BV,
Return to
- If dissatisfied, tell us why by contacting us on:
- www.popworks-snacks.com
- PopWorks Consumer Care,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- 0800 274 777 (Freephone)
- Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm
- Please have product available when contacting us. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- popworks-snacks.com
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|Serving (30g) (%*)
|Energy
|1956kJ/
|587kJ/
|-
|465kcal
|140kcal (7%*)
|Fat
|15,1g
|4,5g (6%*)
|of which saturates
|1,3g
|0,4g (2%*)
|Carbohydrate
|74,8g
|22,4g
|of which sugars
|10,3g
|3,1g (3%*)
|Fibre
|1,3g
|0,4g
|Protein
|6,8g
|2,0g
|Salt
|1,0g
|0,30g (5%*)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack contains 2-3 servings
|-
|-
