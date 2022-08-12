L'oreal Men Expert Total Clean Shower Gel 400Ml

L'OREAL MEN XPRT TOTAL CLEAN SHWR GEL 400ML

Kick start your morning routine with your shower wingman. Introducing the 1st Men Expert shower gel powered by Carbon for 5 in 1 total action! Face, body, hair, shave and moisturise all in one! Feel totally clean as the carbon acts as a super-magnet, removing all impurities. Now in our largest ever size.

Simplify your morning routine with this 5 in 1 wingman Feel totally clean as the shower gel helps to remove impurities such as sweat Featuring carbon, acts like a magnet to impurities for a super clean feeling 5 in 1 for face, body, hair, shave and moisturise

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Glycerin, Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Chloride, Coco-Betaine, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Parfum / Fragrance, Charcoal Powder, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Dehydroacetate, PEG-150 Pentaerythrityl Tetrastearate, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, PEG-90M, Salicylic Acid, Polyquaternium-7, Polyglycerin-10, Polyglyceryl-10 Myristate, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Limonene, Linalool, Pentylene Glycol, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Citric Acid, BHT, Coumarin, Glycol Distearate

Net Contents

400ml

Preparation and Usage