Chicago Town Deep Dish Cheezeburger Vegan Pizza 2X166g

£ 2.00
£6.03/kg
Each cooked pizza contains
  • Energy1809 kJ 431 kcal
    22%
  • Fat17g
    24%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars5.1g
    6%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as consumed) Per 100g

Product Description

  • A deep dish pizza base topped with tomato sauce, dairy free mozzarella alternative, vegan meat substitute, tomatoes, pickled gherkins and red onion.
  • In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the Deep Dish Pizza. It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.
  • We raise the crust high, add a boatload of our signature sauce, and then go full-on with mouth-watering toppings and a load of our dairy free mozzarella. Welcome to pizza heaven my friend.
  • Check out our range
  • Chicago Town™ is a Trademark of Dr.Oetker UK Limited.
  • Box - Recycle
  • Wrap - Don't - Recycle
  • Made with our signature sauce
  • Oven Cook in 22 Mins
  • Fully Loaded Vegan
  • Pack size: 332G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Iron, Thiamin (B1), Niacin (B3)), Tomato Puree, Water, Dairy Free Mozzarella Alternative (9%) (Water, Vegetable Oil (Coconut), Modified Potato Starch, Sea Salt, Flavouring, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid)), Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Sunflower), Vegan Meat Substitute (6%) (Water, Textured Wheat Blend (Wheat Gluten, Wheat Starch, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite)), Vegetable Oil (Sunflower), Faba Bean Protein Blend (Faba Bean Protein, Wheat Protein, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose)), Onion Extract, Yeast Extract, Salt, Beetroot Juice Powder (Beetroot Juice Concentrate, Barley Malt Extract, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Carrageenan)), Flavouring, Pepper Extract), Tomato Pieces (3.5%), Pickled Gherkins (3.5%) (Gherkins, Salt, Vinegar), Red Onions (3.5%), Corn Flour, Sugar, Yeast, Barley Malt Vinegar, Salt, Modified Potato Starch, Herbs and Spices, Maltodextrin, Garlic Powder, Dried Onions, Rice Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Spice Extracts, Basil Oil, Pepper Oil, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Made with Faba Beans which are Legumes. People with severe allergies to Legumes like Peanuts should be cautious when introducing Faba Bean protein into their diet because of the possibility of an allergy.

Storage

See Side of Pack for Best Before End.Keep Frozen and Store Flat. Do Not Defrost. Keep at -18ºC or Cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only. For best results, oven cook. Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Note: Please do not attempt to microwave more than one pizza at a time. Due to microwave oven variances, heating time may require adjustment.
Caution: Filling Will Be Extremely Hot!

Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place pizza directly onto the middle shelf of a pre-heated oven.
Check the pizza is hot throughout before serving and that the crust is lightly browned.
Pre-heat your oven: Fan Oven 190°C; Cook for approx: 20-23 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Conventional Oven 190ºC/375ºF; Cook for approx: 22-26 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Gas Oven - Gas Mark 5; Cook for approx: 22-26 minutes

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom Using Vegetables from Different Origins

Number of uses

Each pack contains two pizzas, one pizza is one serving

Name and address

  • Chicago Town,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town,
  • Unit 13,

Return to

  • Guarantee:
  • We at Chicago Town are committed to bringing you quality and satisfaction. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the prepared on date information to our Consumer Response team at the address shown on the back of this pack. Also state the nature of your complaint and when and where you bought it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Contact Information:
  • Email: crt@chicagotown.com
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • Unit 13,
  • Block E,
  • Calmount Park,

Net Contents

2 x 166g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as consumed) Per 100g(as consumed) Per pizzaReference Intake* Per pizzaReference Intake* Adult
Energy - (kJ)11171809--
- kcal (Calories)26643122%2000
Fat 11g17g24%70g
of which saturates 2.8g4.5g23%20g
Carbohydrate 35g57g22%260g
of which sugars 3.1g5.1g6%90g
Fibre 1.7g2.8g--
Protein 6.6g11g22%50g
Salt 0.97g1.6g27%6.0g

Using Product Information

