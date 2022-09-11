Palmer's Coconut Sugar Facial Scrub 90g

Palmer's ® Coconut Oil Formula™ Facial Scrub uses natural exfoliating Coconut Sugar to gently buff & polish away dirt and dead skin cells, revealing a brighter, fresher and purified complexion. Raw Coconut Sugar Naturally Exfoliates & Polishes Extra Virgin Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera) Keeps Skin Hydrated Chamomile Flower (Chamomille Recutita Matricaria) Softens & Calms Skin

Due to high concentration of natural ingredients, product color and consistency may vary. ©2020 E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.

Coconut Oil Formula with Vitamin E Raw coconut oil cocos nucifera) harvest from the coconut palm Polishes, Exfoliates & Softens No parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, gluten, sulfates or dyes Formulated with ethically and sustainable sourced ingredients Made with Fair Trade Coconut Oil and Monoi With Raw Coconut Sugar Hypoallergenic Dermatologist tested Non-comedogenic Family Owned & Operated No Animal Testing Ethnically & Sustainably Sourced Ingredients

Pack size: 90G

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Sodium Laurylglucosides Hydroxypropylsulfonate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Hydrated Silica, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Glycerin, Lauramidopropyl Betaine, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Stearyl Alcohol, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Gardenia Tahitensis Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Water, Saccharomyces/Coconut Flower Nectar Ferment Filtrate, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Calendula Officinalis Extract, Nelumbium Speciosum Flower Extract, Passiflora Incarnata Extract, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, PVP, Disodium EDTA, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Acetate, Cellulose, Isopropyl Alcohol, Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin

Net Contents

90g ℮

