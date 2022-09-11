Palmer's Coconut Sugar Facial Scrub 90g
Palmer's ® Coconut Oil Formula™ Facial Scrub uses natural exfoliating Coconut Sugar to gently buff & polish away dirt and dead skin cells, revealing a brighter, fresher and purified complexion.Raw Coconut SugarNaturally Exfoliates & PolishesExtra Virgin Coconut Oil (Cocos Nucifera)Keeps Skin HydratedChamomile Flower (Chamomille Recutita Matricaria)Softens & Calms Skin
Due to high concentration of natural ingredients, product color and consistency may vary.©2020 E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc.
Coconut Oil Formula with Vitamin ERaw coconut oil cocos nucifera) harvest from the coconut palmPolishes, Exfoliates & SoftensNo parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, gluten, sulfates or dyesFormulated with ethically and sustainable sourced ingredientsMade with Fair Trade Coconut Oil and MonoiWith Raw Coconut SugarHypoallergenicDermatologist testedNon-comedogenicFamily Owned & OperatedNo Animal TestingEthnically & Sustainably Sourced Ingredients
Pack size: 90G
Ingredients
Water (Aqua), Sodium Laurylglucosides Hydroxypropylsulfonate, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Hydrated Silica, Sorbitan Sesquioleate, Glycerin, Lauramidopropyl Betaine, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Stearyl Alcohol, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Gardenia Tahitensis Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Water, Saccharomyces/Coconut Flower Nectar Ferment Filtrate, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Calendula Officinalis Extract, Nelumbium Speciosum Flower Extract, Passiflora Incarnata Extract, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, PVP, Disodium EDTA, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Acetate, Cellulose, Isopropyl Alcohol, Fragrance (Parfum), Benzyl Benzoate, Coumarin
Net Contents
90g ℮
Preparation and Usage
Directions: Wet face with warm water and apply generously. Massage in a circular motion. Rinse completely.