Tesco 2 Sweet Chilli & Lime Infused Salmon 230G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 997kJ / 239kcal
Product Description
- Skin-on salmon (Salmo salar) brined fillets with a chilli and lime marinade.
- Tesco 2 Sweet chilli & lime salmon fillets infused with chilli, paprika and hint of lime. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Responsibly sourced
- Pack size: 230G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salmon (Fish) (95%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Potato Starch, Paprika, Tomato Powder, Yeast Extract Powder, Chilli, Colour (Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), Parsley, Chilli Powder, Lemon Extract, Flavourings, Lime Oil, Cayenne Pepper Extract, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C / Fan 170°C / Gas 5 20 mins. Separate fillets and place them on a lightly oiled baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for cooking from frozen.
Produce of
Made using salmon farmed in Norway or UK, Scotland; see front of pack.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (100g**)
|Energy
|997kJ / 239kcal
|997kJ / 239kcal
|Fat
|15.2g
|15.2g
|Saturates
|2.8g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|4.1g
|4.1g
|Sugars
|2.7g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Protein
|21.3g
|21.3g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.8g
|Omega-3 (EPA & DHA)
|1090mg
|1090mg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 230g typically weighs 201g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
