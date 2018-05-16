Kind Caramel Almond & Sea Salt Nut Bars 3X30g

- Energy655kJ 158kcal8%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2182kJ / 527kcal
Product Description
- Almond (67%) & Sea Salt Bar with a Caramel Flavoured Coating (16%).
- Caramel Almond & Sea Salt includes a sweet and salty combination of caramel & sea salt drizzled over whole almonds.
- Here at Kind®, we make delicious and nutritious snacks using the finest ingredients.
- Recyclable
- #1 Ingredient Almonds
- Ingredients you can see & pronounce™
- High in Fibre
- Gluten Free
- No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 90G
- High in Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Almonds, Caramel Flavoured Coating (Oligo Fructose, Palm Kernel Oil, Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Skimmed Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Sea Salt, Natural Flavouring), Fructo-Oligosaccharide, Honey, Glucose Syrup, Rice Flour, Inulin, Sea Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- May contain: Peanuts and other Nuts.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 3
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Net Contents
3 x 30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100 g
|/ 30g
|Energy
|2182kJ / 527kcal
|655kJ (8%) / 158kcal (8%)
|Fat
|39g
|12g (17%)
|of which saturates
|8.0g
|2.4g (12%)
|Carbohydrate
|19g
|5.7g (2%)
|of which sugars
|14g
|4.2g (5%)
|Fibre
|18g
|5.4g
|Protein
|16g
|4.8g (10%)
|Salt
|0.70g
|0.21g (4%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack: 3, Portion size: 30g
|-
|-
