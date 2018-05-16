Product Description
- Crosta & Mollica Pizzeria Imperla Sourdough 419g
- To make pizzas as authentic and delicious as any pizzeria in Italy, our starting point has always been the base. From a 'mother dough' starter, we create sourdough pizza bases in the traditional Neapolitan style. After slow-proving for 24 hours, we fire them in a wood oven before we add our toppings by hand.
- Of all Italy's wonderful ingredients, basil is one of the best-known. It thrives in the northern region of Liguria, particularly around the harbour town of Imperia, the place that inspired this pizza. The sweet-smelling basil is blitzed with garlic, lemon juice and aged hard cheese and generously dolloped between clusters of finely sliced prosciutto cotto ham on a 'bianca' base.
- In Italy, few things matter more than good food. It's a deep-rooted belief in the power of food to bring people together, a belief we share at Crosta & Mollica.
- Cardboard - Widely recycled
- Film - Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't recycle at home
- Slow Proved Wood Fired
- Pack size: 419G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Garlic Cream Sauce (15%) (Cream, Water, Aged Hard Cheese (Cow's Milk), Sunflower Oil, Maize Starch, Roasted Garlic (0.8%), Salt, Black Pepper, Lemon Juice), Water, Mozzarella Cheese (9%) (Cow's Milk), Basil Pesto (7.8%) (Basil, Sunflower Oil, Aged Hard Cheese (Cow's Milk), Water, Sugar, Salt, Corn Starch, Lemon Juice, Garlic Puree, Bicarbonate of Soda), Prosciutto Cotto Ham (7.1%) (Pork Meat, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidant: Sodium Ascorbate, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite, Spices and Herbs), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Yeast, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soy. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen.Best Before: See side of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
Place pizza directly on middle shelf of a pre-heated oven and cook from frozen.
This is a guide only. Do not reheat.
210°C, 190°C Fan, Gas 7, 12-13 mins
Produce of
Made in Italy
Number of uses
1 serving = 1/2 pizza. Pack contains 2 servings
Name and address
- Crosta & Mollica Ltd.,
- 189 Stonhouse Street,
- London,
- SW4 6BB.
- C&M Italia s.r.l.,
- Via Santa Maria alla Porta 9,
Return to
- Crosta & Mollica Ltd.,
- 189 Stonhouse Street,
- London,
- SW4 6BB.
- crostamollica.com
Net Contents
419g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 Pizza
|Energy:
|1154kJ/
|2443kJ/
|-
|275kcal
|580kcal
|Fat:
|11g
|23g
|of which saturates:
|3.9g
|8.2g
|Carbohydrates:
|34g
|72g
|of which sugars:
|1.3g
|2.7g
|Fibre:
|1.2g
|2.5g
|Protein:
|9.4g
|20g
|Salt:
|1.40g
|2.90g
|-
|-
