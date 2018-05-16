Snickers Creamy Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars 10 Pack 182G

- Energy396kJ 95kcal5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2169kJ
Product Description
- Milk Chocolate (35%) with peanut butter filling (32%) and caramel centre (24%) with fresh roasted peanuts (8.1%).
- 95 kcal
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 182G
Information
Ingredients
Peanuts, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Lactose, Invert Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Humectants (Glycerol, Sorbitol), Hydrogenated Soya Fat, Palm Fat, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Antioxidant (E306), Starch, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain: Hazelnut, Egg.
Number of uses
Portions per pack: ~10, Portion size: 18.25g
Net Contents
182g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 18.25g (%*)
|Energy
|2169kJ
|396kJ (5%)
|-
|519kcal
|95kcal (5%)
|Fat
|29g
|5.3g (8%)
|of which saturates
|9.1g
|1.7g (9%)
|Carbohydrate
|51g
|9.4g (4%)
|of which sugars
|48g
|8.7g (10%)
|Protein
|10g
|1.9g (4%)
|Salt
|0.57g
|0.10g (2%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
