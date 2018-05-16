By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Snickers Creamy Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars 10 Pack 182G

£ 2.50
£1.38/100g
1x = 18.25g
  • Energy396kJ 95kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2169kJ

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate (35%) with peanut butter filling (32%) and caramel centre (24%) with fresh roasted peanuts (8.1%).
  • 95 kcal
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 182G

Information

Ingredients

Peanuts, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Lactose, Invert Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Humectants (Glycerol, Sorbitol), Hydrogenated Soya Fat, Palm Fat, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Antioxidant (E306), Starch, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Hazelnut, Egg.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: ~10, Portion size: 18.25g

Importer address

  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Return to

  • Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
Net Contents

182g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 18.25g (%*)
Energy 2169kJ396kJ (5%)
-519kcal95kcal (5%)
Fat 29g5.3g (8%)
of which saturates 9.1g1.7g (9%)
Carbohydrate 51g9.4g (4%)
of which sugars 48g8.7g (10%)
Protein 10g1.9g (4%)
Salt 0.57g0.10g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack: ~10, Portion size: 18.25g--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

