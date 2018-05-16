We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Haribo Eggs Galore Sweets 160G

Haribo Eggs Galore Sweets 160G
£1.00
£0.62/100g

Product Description

  • Fruit Flavour Gums with Sweet Foam Gum
  • Win daily prizes
  • Join the happiness hunt
  • 1. Scan the QR code or visit: haribohunt.com
  • 2. Free entry to the virtual HARIBO happiness hunt
  • 3. Enter our daily draw for chances to win hundreds of prizes
  • Kids and grown-ups love it so...
  • ... the happy world of HARIBO!
  • A portion is a little handful. In this case it's approx. 5 sweets
  • Without Artificial Colours
  • Pack size: 160G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Dextrose, Gelatine, Acid: Citric Acid, Fruit and Plant Concentrates: Apple, Bilberry, Blackcurrant, Carrot, Elderberry, Lemon, Mango, Orange, Passion Fruit, Radish, Safflower, Spirulina, Sweet Potato, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Glazing Agent: Beeswax

Storage

Best before end ... (see print on back of pack). Store away from heat and humidity.

Number of uses

Package contains approx. 6 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours

Name and address

  Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.
  Haribo Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Dunhills (Pontefract) PLC,
  • PO Box 1,
  • Pontefract,
  • WF8 1WX,
  • England.
  Haribo Ireland Ltd,
  • 2nd Floor,
  • 15 Earl Street,
  • Dundalk,
  • Co. Louth,
  • Ire.
  • www.haribo.com

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gRI* per portion (25 g)
Energy:1 466 kJ/345 kcal4 %
Fat:<0.5 g<1 %
of which saturates:0.1 g<1 %
Carbohydrate:79 g8 %
of which sugars:53 g15 %
Protein:5.8 g3 %
Salt:0.02 g<1 %
RI* = Reference intake per day--
Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

