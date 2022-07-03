Cadbury Dairy Milk Ice Cream Tub 480Ml

Absolutely lovely ice cream love the milk chocolat
Absolutely lovely ice cream love the milk chocolate centre. Quick tip. Leave out of freezer a couple of minutes before you want it as it makes it easier to serve.
Not In The Ben & Jerrys Type League
I usually buy the B&J or Hagaan Das when its on special offer, but thought I would try this instead, as I like Cadburys! Didn't like it! Its ok as a nice ice cream, but if you like the B&J or HD you won't like it. Chocolate is too thin and there is too much of it, the swirl of chocolate ice cream tastes cheap and the vanilla is bland, and its even worse when it starts to melt.
DELICIOUS....
Bloody delicious! The best ice cream I've ever had....mhhhh the flavours....10/10!
Perfect Icecream
I bought both this one and the caramel one. I didn't like the taste of the caramel one but this is delicious. The best part is the snap you get in each bite from the chocolate pieces. Plenty of sauce going right through the middle.
Moorish
Got this when it was on offer great ice cream plenty of chocolate 🍫 pieces in tub very moorish i need a larger tub