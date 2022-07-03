We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Dairy Milk Ice Cream Tub 480Ml

4.6(5)Write a review
£3.00
£0.62/100ml

Be treatwise. Per 80ml serving

Energy
649kJ
155kcal
7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 816kJ

Product Description

  • Vanilla Flavour Ice Cream with Milk Chocolate Pieces and a Chocolate Sauce Core (17%)
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C011534, www.fsc.org
  • Don't Recycle
  • Cadbury is a Trademark of The Mondeléz International Group Used Under License to Froneri International Ltd.
  • With a Smooth Chocolatey Centre
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 480ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Cadbury Milk Chocolate†** (15%) (Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifier (E422), Flavourings), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Water, Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (from Milk), Dextrose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifiers (E471, E472), Stabilisers (E412, E410), Flavourings, Fructose, Colour (Carotenes), **The equivalent of 426ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate, †Applies to all Cadbury Milk Chocolate

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts.

Storage

Store Below -18°C. Keep Frozen. For Best Before End See Base of Tub.

Number of uses

Tub contains 6 x 80ml servings

Warnings

  • THE NATURAL COLOURS IN THIS PRODUCT MY STAIN.

Name and address

  • Produced by:
  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,

Return to

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin,
  • Ireland.
  • For customer services: www.cadburyicecreamland.com

Net Contents

480ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 80ml Serving%*Per 80ml ServingReference Intake*
Energy 816kJ649kJ8400kJ
-195kcal155kcal7%2000kcal
Fat 11.0g8.7g12%70g
of which Saturates 8.4g6.7g33%20g
Carbohydrate 21.8g17.3g7%260g
of which Sugars 17.5g14.0g16%90g
Fibre 0.5g0.4g--
Protein 2.1g1.7g3%50g
Salt 0.11g0.08g1%6g
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Tub contains 6 x 80ml servings----

Safety information

THE NATURAL COLOURS IN THIS PRODUCT MY STAIN.

5 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Absolutely lovely ice cream love the milk chocolat

5 stars

Absolutely lovely ice cream love the milk chocolate centre. Quick tip. Leave out of freezer a couple of minutes before you want it as it makes it easier to serve.

Not In The Ben & Jerrys Type League

3 stars

I usually buy the B&J or Hagaan Das when its on special offer, but thought I would try this instead, as I like Cadburys! Didn't like it! Its ok as a nice ice cream, but if you like the B&J or HD you won't like it. Chocolate is too thin and there is too much of it, the swirl of chocolate ice cream tastes cheap and the vanilla is bland, and its even worse when it starts to melt.

DELICIOUS....

5 stars

Bloody delicious! The best ice cream I've ever had....mhhhh the flavours....10/10!

Perfect Icecream

5 stars

I bought both this one and the caramel one. I didn't like the taste of the caramel one but this is delicious. The best part is the snap you get in each bite from the chocolate pieces. Plenty of sauce going right through the middle.

Moorish

5 stars

Got this when it was on offer great ice cream plenty of chocolate 🍫 pieces in tub very moorish i need a larger tub

