Skin Saints Brightening Eye Treatment Vitamin C10ml

3.8(5)
£4.00

£40.00/100ml

Vegan

SKIN SAINTS BRIGHTNG EYE T/MENT VIT C10ML
Vitamin C for Bright Glowing SkinSkin Saints cooling rollerball eye treatment serum hydrates your delicate eye area to help reduce the appearance of puffiness.
The name Skin Saints® is a registered Trademark of AFB PLC.
Cooling Roll On for Tired EyesCruelty FreeSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 10ML
Vitamin C for Bright Glowing Skin

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Isononyl Isononanoate, Betaine, Hydroxyethyl Urea, 3-0-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Carbomer, Niacinamide, Aminomethyl Propanol, Phenoxyethanol, Isohexadecane, Parfum (Fragrance), Allantoin, Polysorbate 80, Sodium Hyaluronate, Butylene Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Paeonia Officinalis Root Extract, Hydroxyacetophenone, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Bifida Ferment Lysate, Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Pentylene Glycol, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

10ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions:Gently roll applicator under eye, from inner to outer corner, 2 to 3 times. For extra de-puffing, chill before use.Read instructions fully and retain for future use.

