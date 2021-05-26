We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel 100G

Tesco Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel 100G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2169kJ / 520kcal

Product Description

  • Dark chocolate with caramel flakes with almonds and sea salt crystals.
  • Our Chocolatiers, based in France, source rich cocoa in support of Rainforest Alliance Certified Farms. Drawing on three generations of experience, they perfectly blend this cocoa with high quality ingredients to create smooth decadent bars
  • Bold & Crunchy Rich dark chocolate with crispy caramel and a touch of sea salt.
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Mass**, Caramel Flakes with Almonds (8%) [Sugar, Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Almonds, Salt], Milk Fat, Cocoa Butter**, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins), Flavourings, Sea Salt.

**Rainforest Alliance Certified. The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.org.

Allergy Information

  • May contain cereals containing gluten and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Number of uses

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/10 of a bar (10g)
Energy2169kJ / 520kcal217kJ / 52kcal
Fat29.0g2.9g
Saturates17.0g1.7g
Carbohydrate55.0g5.5g
Sugars51.0g5.1g
Fibre7.4g0.7g
Protein6.0g0.6g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

so yummy!

10/10 my new favourite treat!

Tasty and satisfying!

This is a tasty bar of chocolate! Very big squares, only 2 per row. So 1 square is 1/10 of the bar which is 52 calories. Unlike milk chocolate I can appreciate just a square of this chocolate at a time without needing the whole bar! Will definitely buy again :)

My new favourite treat

I have now taken to getting a bar every time I have a delivery, the chocolate is not too sweet as it is dark and rich and the crunchy small caramel pieces within the chocolate add that little bit of texture and sweetness, I also like that this is a thin bar of chocolate so not claggy and it is on par with many higher end bars I have tried.

