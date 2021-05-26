Tesco Dark Chocolate Salted Caramel 100G

so yummy!
10/10 my new favourite treat!
Tasty and satisfying!
This is a tasty bar of chocolate! Very big squares, only 2 per row. So 1 square is 1/10 of the bar which is 52 calories. Unlike milk chocolate I can appreciate just a square of this chocolate at a time without needing the whole bar! Will definitely buy again :)
My new favourite treat
I have now taken to getting a bar every time I have a delivery, the chocolate is not too sweet as it is dark and rich and the crunchy small caramel pieces within the chocolate add that little bit of texture and sweetness, I also like that this is a thin bar of chocolate so not claggy and it is on par with many higher end bars I have tried.