Ben & Jerry's Dough-Ble Chocolate Cookie Dough Twist Ice Cream 465Ml
Product Description
- Chocolate Ice Cream with a swirly Chocolate Cookie Dough Centre (13%) and Chocolatey Chunks (6%)
- Ben & Jerry's Dough-ble Chocolate Cookie Dough ice cream dessert. Chocolate ice cream with a swirly chocolate cookie dough centre and chocolatey chunks. Grab your spoons, chocolate lovers, this flavour is for you! Scoop up layer after layer of chocolate euphoria as you dig closer and closer to dessert nirvana.
- Ben & Jerry’s Cookie Dough Twists are a new twist on cookie dough! They have all the chunky excitement you expect from Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, plus a thick cookie dough centre that will send you dough-ver the moon and back. And when only chocolate will do, Dough-ble Chocolate Cookie Dough Twist has you covered with chocolate ice cream, a swirly chocolate cookie dough centre, and chocolatey chunks. Is there such a thing as too much chocolate? Our Flavour Gurus have asked themselves that exact question, and after extensive — and delicious — testing, they’ve found that the answer is no, there is absolutely no such thing as too much chocolate. So grab your favourite ice cream bowl and dig in. Chocolatey chunk after chocolatey chunk, no other ice cream tub has perfected chocolate desserts the way this one has.
- Ben & Jerry’s Dough-ble Chocolate Cookie Dough Twist is made with Fairtrade certified sugar, cocoa, and vanilla. Plus, it comes in responsibly sourced packaging, so you can feel extra good about every scoop.
- Ben & Jerry’s Cooki Dough ice cream dessert operates on a three-part mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone who’s connected to our business
- Ben & Jerry's Dough-ble Chocolate Cookie Dough ice cream dessert includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla
- Ben & Jerry's Dough-ble Chocolate Cookie Dough ice cream dessert is Kosher & Halal certified
- Ben & Jerry's Dough-ble Chocolate Cookie Dough ice cream dessert uses responsibly sourced packaging
- Pack size: 465ML
Information
Ingredients
Cream (MILK) (26%), water, sugar, condensed skimmed MILK, fully refined soybean oil, cocoa powder (1.8%), fat-reduced cocoa powder (1.8%), coconut fat, WHEAT flour, butter (MILK), EGG yolk [1], cocoa mass, emulsifier (SOY lecithins), EGG [1], stabilisers (guar gum, carrageenan), cocoa butter, salt, natural vanilla flavouring, MILK fat, natural flavouring.> Sugar, cocoa, vanilla: mass balance is used to match Fairtrade sourcing, total 25%F. FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing [1] Free range eggs
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS
Storage
Store at -18°C
Produce of
Netherlands
Name and address
- Unilever UK,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland Ltd,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
- Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
- Citywest,
- Dublin 24.
Net Contents
465 ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Energy (kJ)
|1205 kJ
|1036 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|287 kcal
|247 kcal
|Fat (g)
|18 g
|16 g
|of which saturates (g)
|10 g
|8.9 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|27 g
|23 g
|of which sugars (g)
|25 g
|21 g
|Protein (g)
|3.8 g
|3.3 g
|Salt (g)
|0.19 g
|0.16 g
|1 portion = 100 g. (Pack contains 5 portions)
|-
|-
