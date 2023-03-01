We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bioglan Biotic Balance Daily Flora 30 Capsules

4(1)
Write a review

£10.30

£0.34/each

Vegetarian

Food supplement
Product InformationTotal 20 billion (10x10⁹) cfu per capsule:B. longumB. infantisB. bifidumL. rhamnosusL. acidophilusS. boulardiiDiscover the Bioglan Difference with Biotic BalanceBioglan Biotic Balance Daily Flora is formulated with 10 billion live cultures, from 6 strains, to keep your gut smiling. Give your tummy the love it deserves with Bioglan Biotic Balance.Finding Your BalanceIf your digestive system is out of balance, you may not feel 100%.What is the gut microbiome?The gut microbiome is made up of trillions of microorganisms. These microorganisms are sometimes referred to as the gut microflora. Biotic balance is formulated with a concentrated source of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, which are two of the most widely known species of 'friendly' bacteria found as part of the gut microbiome.It's all about balanceA balance between the various microorganisms helps support a happier you.Tipping the balanceThe delicate balance between the different microorganisms in our gut microbiome can sometimes be disrupted which may leave you not feeling your best.Supplements to the rescueBiotic Balance Daily Flora is formulated with 10 billion live cultures to help replenish the 'friendly guys' in your gut microbiome.
Everyday Formula10 billion live cultures6 StrainsSuitable for vegetarians

Ingredients

Live Cultures (Milk): Bifidobacterium Longum NBIMCC 8329, Bifidobacterium Infantis NBIMCC 8909, Bifidobacterium Bifidum NBIMCC 8328, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus NBIMCC 8769, Lactobacillus Acidophilus NBIMCC 8759, Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Var. Boulardii CNCM I-3799, Maltodextrin, Capsule Shell (Glazing Agent: Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Anti-Caking Agent: Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made in Bulgaria

Net Contents

30 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage

Directions:Take 1 capsule daily, with a cold drink. Not to be taken with a hot drink.

