Bioglan Biotic Balance Daily Flora 30 Capsules

Total 20 billion (10x10⁹) cfu per capsule:

B. longum

B. infantis

B. bifidum

L. rhamnosus

L. acidophilus

S. boulardii

Discover the Bioglan Difference with Biotic Balance

Bioglan Biotic Balance Daily Flora is formulated with 10 billion live cultures, from 6 strains, to keep your gut smiling. Give your tummy the love it deserves with Bioglan Biotic Balance.

Finding Your Balance

If your digestive system is out of balance, you may not feel 100%.

What is the gut microbiome?

The gut microbiome is made up of trillions of microorganisms. These microorganisms are sometimes referred to as the gut microflora. Biotic balance is formulated with a concentrated source of Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, which are two of the most widely known species of 'friendly' bacteria found as part of the gut microbiome.

It's all about balance

A balance between the various microorganisms helps support a happier you.

Tipping the balance

The delicate balance between the different microorganisms in our gut microbiome can sometimes be disrupted which may leave you not feeling your best.

Supplements to the rescue

Biotic Balance Daily Flora is formulated with 10 billion live cultures to help replenish the 'friendly guys' in your gut microbiome.