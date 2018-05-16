Schwartz Slow Cook Sticky American Bbq Brisket 35G

Product Description
- A tasty recipe mix with smoked paprika, black pepper and garlic for sticky slow cooked beef full of flavour.
- Our new packaging contains 37% less plastic than before.
- Slow Cook for Up to 8 Hours
- Full of Flavour
- No Artificial Colours or Flavourings
- No Added Preservatives or MSG
- No Hydrogenated Fat
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 35G
Information
Ingredients
Spices (Dried Garlic (13%), Smoked Paprika (13%), Dried Onion, Black Pepper (2%)), Sugar, Rice Semolina, Sea Salt, Natural Flavourings (contains Celery), Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Molasses Powder, Acid (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Just Add:
- - 900g beef brisket, trimmed of fat
- - 100g tomato ketchup
- - 3 tbs brown sugar
- - 3 tbs cider vinegar
- Easy as 1, 2, 3…
- 1 Place beef into your slow cooker pot. Mix seasoning with tomato ketchup, sugar and vinegar. Pour over the top of the beef.
- 2 Cover and cook for up to 4 hours on High or 8 hours on Low, ensuring meat is cooked through. (Keep covered during cooking. Slow Cookers vary. Directions based on a 3.5 litre.)
- 3 Remove lid, carefully place beef onto a plate or board. Slice thinly across the grain. Pour the sauce from the slow cooker into a pan and reduce until thick and sticky, pour generously over the beef and serve in brioche buns with crunchy coleslaw.
- Try Something Different: Try cooking on high for 6 hours or until tender and falling apart, then shred with 2 forks for pulled beef brisket.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Get in touch: schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1234kJ
|1113kJ
|13%
|-
|292kcal
|266kcal
|Fat
|2.4g
|9.3g
|13%
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|3.8g
|19%
|Carbohydrate
|54.3g
|13.3g
|5%
|of which sugars
|22.9g
|11.2g
|13%
|Fibre
|8.9g
|0.5g
|-
|Protein
|8.9g
|32.4g
|65%
|Salt
|15.38g
|1.41g
|24%
|*1 serving = 1/6 of our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
