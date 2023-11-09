Tesco Lavender Dreams Biological Liquid Detergent Super Concentrated 900Ml

Tesco Lavender dreams bio liquid detergent super concentrated

Created with fragrance experts. Fast acting for a quicker wash. With a calming and conforting lavender fragrance for long-lasting freshness.

Pack size: 900ML

Contains: 5-15% Anionic surfactants, Non-ionic surfactants; < 5% Phosphonates, Soap; Enzymes, Optical brighteners, Phenoxyethanol, Perfumes, Limonene, Linalool.

Produced in Spain

For 4-5kg: Water hardness Light soiling Normal soiling Heavy soiling Soft/medium: 30ml 30ml 45ml Hard: 45ml 45ml 60ml Handwash: 25ml in 10 litres of water and then introduce the garments. For 6-8kg: Add additionally, 1/2 cap to the recommended dosage. *The standard number of washes (30) is based on the dosage for normal soiling in medium water hardness. Dose = 30ml, a full cap holds 55ml.

Using the measuring cap provided, pour the liquid into the washing machine dispenser or drawer. Do not place the measuring cap inside your washing machine. Always, follow garment manufacturer's washing instructions. For problem stains, pour the liquid directly onto the stain and wash immediately. Before use check for colour fastness by testing a hidden area of the fabric. Do not wash flame resistant fabrics above 50ºC.

Sort according to colours. Dose the product using the cap. Load drum appropiately.