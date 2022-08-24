Colman's Chicken Kebab Seasoning Mix 30G

Doesn’t taste anything like chicken kebab
Taste absolutely nosing like chicken kebab, in fact I couldn’t say anything it does taste like but definitely DEFINATELY NOT chicken kebab. Just wasted 2 nice sliced breast of chicken
First time trying this it's delish 😋
First time buying this got to say I really enjoyed it will buy this again
I thought that I had found a gem but when I marinated the chicken and cooked it, the taste was nothing like a chicken kebab. It was just like a hot chilli sauce mix. So I am going to try the Doner Kebab mix. I dont expect much but I advise you not to buy too much at one go, because you will probably waste your money.
Delicious 😋 proper kebab shop flavours
Tasty
This is a great way to make fake away kebabs. Full of flavour.
Tastes great
Review from COLMAN'S
I was keen to try this product as something new and must say we did enjoy it. Its has a lovely flavour that wasn't spicy. It 2as easy 5o make and the instructions were easy to follow. We will buy this product sgain
Amazing
Oh my this tasted amazin! I have brought this now many times and will be a family favourite I would definitely recommend this to others and can't wait to try the other dishes that they do! Tastes amazing
Tasty dins!
Thought this might be a good alternative to spending out on take out. When having a treat chicken kebab is the 'healthy option' go to for us so this was worth a try. It was super tasty and actually made our home made kebab efforts feel really quite delicious. Wasn't quite the real thing but that's often down to the sauces on top! As flavourings go a real hit.
Tastes amazing
This sachet is amazing!! I made kebabs for myself and my mum and dad, and they tasted so good! Very easy to make and the sachet adds so much flavour to the chicken. I will definitely be buying again!!
Delicious!
I wanted to try this as something different to using fajita spices and I was not disappointed. This is now my 'go to' chicken seasoning. Perfect to use for creating a chicken kebab with a bit of salad and hummus. This also works really well to flavour quorn and I have also tried it on paneer too! Highly recommend.