Colman's Chicken Kebab Seasoning Mix 30G

4.5(38)Write a review
image 1 of Colman's Chicken Kebab Seasoning Mix 30G
£0.95
£3.17/100g

Product Description

  • A seasoning mix for chicken kebab
  • Enjoy a delicious, pound-saving fakeaway meal within minutes with Colman's Big Night In Chicken Kebab Recipe Mix. The perfect idea for weekend takeaway-style dinners is vegetarian and free from artificial colours, preservatives, and added MSG, making cooking one of the UK's favourite meals a simple joy – for everyone around your table. Quick and easy to use, our packet mixes will transform your dishes from ordinary to extraordinary in no time. Simply prepare the meal following the instructions: put the chicken, the contents of Colman's seasoning packet and oil into a bowl and toss together until the chicken is covered. Place onto a baking tray and cook under a preheated grill for 10 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through, turning occasionally. Serve in a pitta bread with salad, top with the cooked chicken, and that's it – you can now enjoy the rich, full flavour of Colman's chicken kebab! Alternatively, you can swap the chicken for diced firm tofu, coat with the Colman's seasoning mix and grill for 6-8 minutes on each side. Discover the rest of our recipe mixes – as well as cooking sauces – and learn more about Colman's and our heritage at our website.
  • Whip up your own version of your favourite Big Night In Chicken Kebab with Colman’s full-on-flavour recipe mix
  • Enjoy the UK's beloved and easy to use recipe mix from a trustworthy brand that's been on your table since 1814
  • Colman's seasoning is vegetarian and contains a natural blend of herbs and spices, meaning no artificial colours, preservatives, or added MSG
  • Recreate your takeaway favourites in just a few easy steps with this recipe mix that lets you enjoy a variety of delicious meals perfect for the weekend
  • Colman's recipe mix provides 4 servings so you always have a full-on-flavour, pound-saving meal at hand
  • Turn your weekend home meal into a genuine fakeaway feast with Colman's Chicken Kebab Recipe Mix
  • Pack size: 30G

Information

Ingredients

Onion, salt, paprika, palm fat, garlic powder, black pepper, oregano, yeast extract, sugar, coriander, mustard powder (maltodextrin, modified starch, MUSTARD seeds, salt, turmeric, natural flavouring, spirit vinegar), rosemary, potato starch, lactose (MILK), MILK proteins, cayenne pepper. May contain celery, cereals containing gluten, egg and soya

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Produce of

Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • DIRECTIONS: Add the chicken, Colman’s seasoning and oil into a bowl and toss together until the chicken is covered. Place onto a baking tray and cook under a pre-heated grill for 10 minutes, or until the chicken is cooked through, turning occasionally. Serve in a pitta bread with salad and top with the cooked chicken.

Name and address

  • Produced Produced in Great Britain by Colman's of Norwich for:
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Prepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1341 kJ1322 kJ16%
Energy (kcal)323 kcal316 kcal0%
Fat (g)9.9 g2.6 g4%
of which saturates (g)4.6 g0.7 g4%
Carbohydrate (g)41 g37 g14%
of which sugars (g)10 g2.6 g3%
Fibre (g)14 g3.8 g0%
Protein (g)11 g31 g62%
Salt (g)14.5 g2.1 g35%
1 portion = 210 g e. (Pack contains 4 portions)---
38 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Doesn’t taste anything like chicken kebab

2 stars

Taste absolutely nosing like chicken kebab, in fact I couldn’t say anything it does taste like but definitely DEFINATELY NOT chicken kebab. Just wasted 2 nice sliced breast of chicken

First time trying this it's delish 😋

5 stars

First time buying this got to say I really enjoyed it will buy this again

I thought that I had found a gem but when I marina

1 stars

I thought that I had found a gem but when I marinated the chicken and cooked it, the taste was nothing like a chicken kebab. It was just like a hot chilli sauce mix. So I am going to try the Doner Kebab mix. I dont expect much but I advise you not to buy too much at one go, because you will probably waste your money.

Delicious 😋 proper kebab shop flavours

5 stars

Delicious 😋 proper kebab shop flavours

Tasty

5 stars

This is a great way to make fake away kebabs. Full of flavour.

Tastes great

5 stars

Review from COLMAN'S

I was keen to try this product as something new and must say we did enjoy it. Its has a lovely flavour that wasn't spicy. It 2as easy 5o make and the instructions were easy to follow. We will buy this product sgain

Amazing

5 stars

Review from COLMAN'S

Oh my this tasted amazin! I have brought this now many times and will be a family favourite I would definitely recommend this to others and can't wait to try the other dishes that they do! Tastes amazing

Tasty dins!

4 stars

Review from COLMAN'S

Thought this might be a good alternative to spending out on take out. When having a treat chicken kebab is the 'healthy option' go to for us so this was worth a try. It was super tasty and actually made our home made kebab efforts feel really quite delicious. Wasn't quite the real thing but that's often down to the sauces on top! As flavourings go a real hit.

Tastes amazing

5 stars

Review from COLMAN'S

This sachet is amazing!! I made kebabs for myself and my mum and dad, and they tasted so good! Very easy to make and the sachet adds so much flavour to the chicken. I will definitely be buying again!!

Delicious!

5 stars

Review from COLMAN'S

I wanted to try this as something different to using fajita spices and I was not disappointed. This is now my 'go to' chicken seasoning. Perfect to use for creating a chicken kebab with a bit of salad and hummus. This also works really well to flavour quorn and I have also tried it on paneer too! Highly recommend.

