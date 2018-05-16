Urban Fruit Baked Pear and Cinnamon With Vanilla 85g

Product Description
- Gently Baked Pear Tumbled in Cinnamon & Vanilla
- Gently Tumbled
- We gently bake whole slices of pear before tumbling it with cinnamon & vanilla to add a delicious warming sweetness.
- Sustainable Farming
- - Grown by independent farmers
- - Only the ripest fruit is picked
- - No sulphites
- Tumbled with vanilla
- 1 Per 30g - 1 of Your 5 a Day
- No Sulphites
- No Added Sugar
- High Fibre
- Gluten Free
- Vegan Friendly
- Pack size: 85G
Information
Ingredients
Dried Pear (99.1%), Cinnamon (0.8%), Natural Vanilla Extract
Allergy Information
- Free From: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Preparation and Usage
- How to Enjoy Urban Fruit Pear
- - Straight from the pack
- - In breakfast, dessert or baked goods
- - Pre/post workout
Name and address
- UK: Urban Fruit,
- PO Box 73589,
- London,
- SE1P 5FP.
- EU: Lotus Bakeries Corporate NV,
- Gentstraat 52,
Return to
- UK: Urban Fruit,
- PO Box 73589,
- London,
- SE1P 5FP.
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g Portion
|Energy
|1095kJ
|329kJ
|-
|261kcal
|78kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|0.2g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|62g
|19g
|of which sugars*
|62g
|19g
|Fibre
|7.8g
|2.3g
|Protein
|1.9g
|0.6g
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.01g
|*contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
