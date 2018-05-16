We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Aero Dark & Milk Peppermint Chocolate Sharing Bar 90G

Aero Dark & Milk Peppermint Chocolate Sharing Bar 90G
£ 0.99
£1.10/100g
Each 4 pieces contain
  • Energy324kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.1g
    7%
  • Saturates3.0g
    15%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2232kJ

Product Description

  • Smooth bubbly peppermint flavoured dark chocolate.
  • AERO is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Visit https://www.facebook.com/aerobubblychocolate or http://www.aerochocolate.co.uk/ for more information
  • High cocoa content dark chocolate that keeps milk attributes and is enhanced with Aero's famous peppermint
  • Introducing Aero® Dark&Milk Peppermint, a bubbly darker chocolate bar that has the perfect combination of both intense and smooth chocolate that melts effortlessly in your mouth, with Aero's distinct peppermint through-out. This bubbly chocolate bar has a higher percentage of cocoa solids than standard Aero®, whilst keeping the lightness and smoothness of Aero milk chocolate- enhanced by peppermint. Aero® Dark&Milk Peppermint is bubbling with both smooth milk and dark intensity.
  • This sharing bar is made of nothing but our famous bubbly chocolate. Enjoy every bubbly piece together when you spend time with the family, or indulge with friends when you're catching up. Break a piece off and feel it melt on your tongue as every single bubble is released, and revel in the pleasure of smooth chocolate.
  • This much-loved chocolate is famous worldwide for its unique, bubbly texture, and has been for decades.
  • Aero® was first launched in 1935 in peppermint flavour, followed by the milk chocolate variation in the 1970s. Since then, we've been creating even more ways to enjoy Aero®, such as Aero® Bubbles, the perfect way to spread the bubbly joy. With new flavours such as Dark&Milk joining the range, there's an Aero® for everyone.
  • When it's time for a treat, pick up an Aero® and feel the bubbles melt™.
  • Have you tried Aero® Sharing Bars? Each bar is the ideal size for sharing with friends and family. When it's time to share a treat, enjoy the bubbly centre and smooth milk chocolate shell of Aero®.
  • Don't Recycle
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • Bubbling with smooth milk and dark intensity
  • Share moments of bubbly pleasure with friends and family
  • Our iconic, effortless, melt in the mouth aerated chocolate
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Hazelnut Paste, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Natural Flavouring, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solid 48% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, other Tree Nuts and Soya.

Storage

Store cool and dry

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 4 Pieces = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Please note this product contains hazelnut paste.

PO Box 203,

  York,
  YO91 1XY.
  Nestlé Ireland,
  3030 Lake Drive,
  Citywest Business Campus,
  Dublin 24.

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.aerochocolate.co.uk

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 4 piecesReference Intake*% RI*
Energy 2232kJ324kJ8400kJ
-536kcal78kcal2000kcal4%
Fat 35.3g5.1g70g7%
of which: saturates 20.6g3.0g20g15%
Carbohydrate 43.9g6.4g260g2%
of which: sugars 41.8g6.1g90g7%
Fibre 6.9g1.0g--
Protein 7.3g1.1g50g2%
Salt 0.08g0.01g6g0%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
Contains 6 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Please note this product contains hazelnut paste.

