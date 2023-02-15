Fred & Flo Ultra Dry Size 4+ Nappies Jumbo Pack 78

Brilliant nappies
These nappies are brilliant. I swapped from a slightly cheaper brand that always leaked and the tiny bit extra I paid is well worth it! These have really good absorbency and super stretchy sides. I doubt I’ll ever shop anywhere else for nappies now.
Good fit! Good value
Good fit! Good value
As good as the branded ones
I’ve been using these nappies with both my girls and I like the quslity and the slim fit. They hold well during the night too, my daughter has never had a leak so far.
The only disposable nappy brand which can contain
The only disposable nappy brand which can contain my heavy wetting babes pee all night without leaking!
Really good and great value
Really good and great value
Please be careful with these nappies. At first I t
Please be careful with these nappies. At first I thought they were good but the inside back part of some of these nappies are very rough and feel spiky. They should not be selling these nappies if they aren’t soft all over!