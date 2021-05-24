We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Popworks Protein Sweet Bbq Popped Crisps 28G

image 1 of Popworks Protein Sweet Bbq Popped Crisps 28G
£ 0.85
£3.04/100g

Offer

28g:
  • Energy466kJ 111kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.7g
    4%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars3.3g
    4%
  • Salt0.56g
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1665kJ/

Product Description

  • Sweet Barbecue Flavour Soy Protein Crisps
  • - 28g pack of PopWorks Protein Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavour
  • - Deliciously crunchy sweet barbecue flavour high-protein snacks
  • - Each serving contains 6.9g of soy protein
  • - Suitable for vegans
  • - Gluten free
  • - High in protein
  • - PopWorks high-protein snacks are popped to perfection with the perfect crunch and never, ever fried
  • - This pack contains 1 serving
  • A new kind of BBQ. Sweet. Smokey. Not meaty smokey. Smokey smokey. Vegan smokey.
  • Gluten free. Oh, and high in protein too.
  • Delicious snacks with a difference. PopWorks take just a handful of key ingredients to create brilliantly crunchy snacks that pack a real flavourful punch. Popped and never fried PopWorks popcorn crisps are light on the lips yet never compromise on flavour.
  www.popworks-snacks.com
  • Find us on Instagram @popworkssnacks
  • PopWorks is a registered trademark © 2020
  • The Popped Snack with Real Crunch!
  • Never fried
  • High in protein
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 28G
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Soy Protein (35%) (contains Sulphites), Cassava, Tapioca Flour, Sweet Barbecue Seasoning [Sugar, Sea Salt, Vinegar Powder, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Soy Protein, Yeast Extract, Acid (Citric Acid), Spices, Smoke Flavour, Flavouring], Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Soy Fibre, Salt, Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers

Storage

Store in cool, dry place.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • PopWorks,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • PepsiCo Nederland BV,

Return to

  • If dissatisfied, tell us why by contacting us on:
  www.popworks-snacks.com
  • PopWorks Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • 0000 274 777 (Freephone)
  • Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Please have product available when contacting us. Your statutory rights are not effected.
  popworks-snacks.com

Net Contents

28g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100gServing (28g) %
Energy 1665kJ/466kJ/
-397kcal111kcal (6%*)
Fat 9,7g2,7g (4%*)
of which saturates 0,8g0,2g (1%*)
Carbohydrate 47,8g13,4g
of which sugars 11,8g3,3g (4%*)
Fibre 11,7g3,3g
Protein 24,5g6,9g
Salt 2,0g0,56g (9%*)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
This pack contains 1 serving--

