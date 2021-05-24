Popworks Protein Sweet Bbq Popped Crisps 28G
- Energy466kJ 111kcal6%
- Fat2.7g4%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars3.3g4%
- Salt0.56g9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1665kJ/
Product Description
- Sweet Barbecue Flavour Soy Protein Crisps
- - 28g pack of PopWorks Protein Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavour
- - Deliciously crunchy sweet barbecue flavour high-protein snacks
- - Each serving contains 6.9g of soy protein
- - Suitable for vegans
- - Gluten free
- - High in protein
- - PopWorks high-protein snacks are popped to perfection with the perfect crunch and never, ever fried
- - This pack contains 1 serving
- A new kind of BBQ. Sweet. Smokey. Not meaty smokey. Smokey smokey. Vegan smokey.
- Gluten free. Oh, and high in protein too.
- Delicious snacks with a difference. PopWorks take just a handful of key ingredients to create brilliantly crunchy snacks that pack a real flavourful punch. Popped and never fried PopWorks popcorn crisps are light on the lips yet never compromise on flavour.
- The Popped Snack with Real Crunch!
- Never fried
- High in protein
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 28G
- High in protein
Information
Ingredients
Soy Protein (35%) (contains Sulphites), Cassava, Tapioca Flour, Sweet Barbecue Seasoning [Sugar, Sea Salt, Vinegar Powder, Tomato Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Soy Protein, Yeast Extract, Acid (Citric Acid), Spices, Smoke Flavour, Flavouring], Sunflower Oil, Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Soy Fibre, Salt, Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk, Not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers
Storage
Store in cool, dry place.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Net Contents
28g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|Serving (28g) %
|Energy
|1665kJ/
|466kJ/
|-
|397kcal
|111kcal (6%*)
|Fat
|9,7g
|2,7g (4%*)
|of which saturates
|0,8g
|0,2g (1%*)
|Carbohydrate
|47,8g
|13,4g
|of which sugars
|11,8g
|3,3g (4%*)
|Fibre
|11,7g
|3,3g
|Protein
|24,5g
|6,9g
|Salt
|2,0g
|0,56g (9%*)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
