Peperami Vegerami Pep'd up Chick'nless Bites 40g

Product Description
- Formed, cooked, pasteurised meat-free nuggets coated with tikka style glazing.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- High in Plant Protein
- Meat Free
- Great Taste
- Perfect in a Salad or Wrap
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 40G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten [19%], Egg White Powder, Pea Protein Isolate [3%), Potato Starch, Glycerin, Spices, Flavourings, Thickener (Carrageenan), Dextrose, Sugar, Iodised Salt (Salt, Potassium Iodate), Salt, Maltodextrin, Pea Protein Concentrate (0, 5%), Maize Starch, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Colorant (Paprika Extract), Red Paprika Powder
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Wheat
Storage
Keep refrigerated <5°C. Once opened, consume immediately. Not suitable for home freezing.
Name and address
- 24 Old Queen Street,
Return to
- Questions/comments?
- Please e-mail to feedback@peperami.com or write to
- Peperami Snacks,
- 24 Old Queen Street,
- London,
- SW1H 9HP,
- UK.
Net Contents
40g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 40g bag
|%* per 40g bag
|Energy
|1390kJ
|556kJ
|7%
|-
|334kcal
|134kcal
|Fat
|22.0g
|8.8g
|13%
|Of which saturates
|1.7g
|0.7g
|3%
|Carbohydrates
|12.0g
|4.8g
|2%
|Of which sugars
|1.3g
|0.5g
|<1%
|Protein
|21.1g
|8.4g
|17%
|Salt
|2.3g
|0.9g
|15%
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
