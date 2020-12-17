By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Festive Doughnuts

Tesco 4 Festive Doughnuts
£ 1.20
£0.30/each
Clubcard Price
One doughnut
  • Energy1064kJ 255kcal
    13%
  • Fat15.5g
    22%
  • Saturates7.4g
    37%
  • Sugars6.8g
    8%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1835kJ / 440kcal

Product Description

  • Ring doughnuts with a chocolate flavour icing topped coloured sugar sprinkles
  Festive ring doughnuts 4pk Ring doughnuts with a chocolate flavour icing topped coloured sugar sprinkles

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Chocolate Icing (12%)(Sugar, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins)), Coloured Sugar Strands (6%)(Icing Sugar, Wheat Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Water, Glazing Agent (Acacia, Shellac), Radish Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Colour (Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls and Chlorophyllins), Antioxidant (Citric Acid), Coconut Oil, Lemon Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dextrose, Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains cereals containing gluten, wheat, soya and milk. May contain peanuts and nuts. Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, egg, soya and other allergens., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Card. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne doughnut (58g)
Energy1835kJ / 440kcal1064kJ / 255kcal
Fat26.7g15.5g
Saturates12.7g7.4g
Carbohydrate43.3g25.1g
Sugars11.8g6.8g
Fibre2.2g1.3g
Protein5.5g3.2g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

