Tesco 4 Festive Doughnuts
Product Description
- Ring doughnuts with a chocolate flavour icing topped coloured sugar sprinkles
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Chocolate Icing (12%)(Sugar, Palm Oil, Coconut Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins)), Coloured Sugar Strands (6%)(Icing Sugar, Wheat Starch, Modified Maize Starch, Water, Glazing Agent (Acacia, Shellac), Radish Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Colour (Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls and Chlorophyllins), Antioxidant (Citric Acid), Coconut Oil, Lemon Concentrate, Blackcurrant Concentrate), Rapeseed Oil, Yeast, Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate), Dextrose, Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Calcium Dihydrogen Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphate), Dried Skimmed Milk, Salt, Soya Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains cereals containing gluten, wheat, soya and milk. May contain peanuts and nuts. Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, egg, soya and other allergens., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Card. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
4
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One doughnut (58g)
|Energy
|1835kJ / 440kcal
|1064kJ / 255kcal
|Fat
|26.7g
|15.5g
|Saturates
|12.7g
|7.4g
|Carbohydrate
|43.3g
|25.1g
|Sugars
|11.8g
|6.8g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|1.3g
|Protein
|5.5g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
