Ocean Saver Antibacterial Spray Ocean Mist 10Ml

Ocean Saver Antibac Spray Ocean Mist 10ml

Anti-Bac Surface Spray Save your home from bacteria and the ocean from plastic. A powerful anti-bacterial surface spray that gives guaranteed results from the kitchen to the bathroom and beyond. Proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria and even has the Good Housekeeping tick of approval.

Kills 99.9% of bacteria Good Housekeeping 2020 - Getting Greener Environmental Innovation Reuse A Bottle Just Add Water With plant based GreenClean technology Superior cleaning power Plant based & non-toxic Zero plastic waste Not tested on animals

Pack size: 10ML

Ingredients

>30% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phenoxyethanol, Benzalkonium Chloride, Perfumes, Linalool, Limonene, Geraniol, Citral, Per 100g of product contains 2g Benzalkonium Chloride

Net Contents

10ml

Preparation and Usage