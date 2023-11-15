We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ocean Saver Antibacterial Spray Ocean Mist 10Ml

Ocean Saver Antibacterial Spray Ocean Mist 10Ml

Ocean Saver Antibac Spray Ocean Mist 10ml
Anti-Bac Surface SpraySave your home from bacteria and the ocean from plastic.A powerful anti-bacterial surface spray that gives guaranteed results from the kitchen to the bathroom and beyond. Proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria and even has the Good Housekeeping tick of approval.
Wave Bye Bye to PlasticRecycle
Kills 99.9% of bacteriaGood Housekeeping 2020 - Getting Greener Environmental InnovationReuse A Bottle Just Add WaterWith plant based GreenClean technologySuperior cleaning powerPlant based & non-toxicZero plastic wasteNot tested on animals
Pack size: 10ML

Ingredients

>30% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phenoxyethanol, Benzalkonium Chloride, Perfumes, Linalool, Limonene, Geraniol, Citral, Per 100g of product contains 2g Benzalkonium Chloride

Net Contents

10ml

Preparation and Usage

DropInto a 750ml spray bottle.ShakeFill to the top with water, screw on the spray-top and shake until dissolve.CleanYour home spotlessly.Where to use me:For use all round the house, including counter tops, high chairs, bins and door handles.Things to remember: Apply the stickers included to your bottle. If you're reusing an old spray bottle, rinse before use. Don't use more than one EcoDrop per 750ml of water and never use them neat. If you spill an EcoDrop, put on gloves and wipe up with a damp sponge.

