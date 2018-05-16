We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Bahlsen Ohne Gleichen Milk Chocolate Biscuits 125G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bahlsen Ohne Gleichen Milk Chocolate Biscuits 125G
£ 1.69
£1.36/100g

Product Description

  • Wafers with milk chocolate (48%) and a hazelnut praline filling (35%).
  • The future is made by all of us.
  • See our cocoa sourcing work here: bahlsen.com
  • Ohne Gleichen.
  • Pronounced 'Own-a Gly-ken' it means without equal.
  • It may be a new name to you, but for decades it has epitomised our Bahlsen traditions of dedication, passion, precision and care.
  • The Tet sign shows hieroglyphs of a rising sun and a snake. Hermann Bahlsen discovered it in Egypt. The thought is 'everlasting'. That was his goal. To build something that endures. Four generations later, it is still our goal.
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Tray - Don't Recycle
  • Box - Recycle
  • Hazelnut praline cream squished between two crisp wafers, topped with a square of milk chocolate
  • Carefully Considered, from All Angles
  • With Love, Dedication - and Wheat Flour from Trusted Farmers
  • Without Addition of Colourings and Preservatives
  • Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Cocoa Butter, Ground Hazelnuts (9.8%), Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Products (Milk), Clarified Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Lactose, Emulsifier: Lecithins, Whole Milk Powder, Flavourings, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonates, Hen's Egg Yolk Powder, Spice

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from heat. Best before: see end of pack

Number of uses

A pack contains ca. 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Bahlsen,
  • 30001 Hannover,
  • Germany.

Importer address

  • Bahlsen LLP,
  • Chiltern Park,
  • Chiltern Hill,
  • Chalfont St Peter,
  • Gerrards Cross,
  • SL9 9FG.

Distributor address

  • Bahlsen LLP,
  • Chiltern Park,
  • Chiltern Hill,
  • Chalfont St Peter,
  • Gerrards Cross,
  • SL9 9FG.

Return to

  • Bahlsen LLP,
  • Chiltern Park,
  • Chiltern Hill,
  • Chalfont St Peter,
  • Gerrards Cross,
  • SL9 9FG.
  • bahlsen.com

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 gper 31 g (ca. 3 biscuits)RI* per 31 g
Energy 2337 kJ / 561 kcal724 kJ / 174 kcal9 %
Fat 36 g11 g16 %
of which saturates 21 g6.5 g33 %
Carbohydrate 50 g16 g6 %
of which sugars 36 g11 g12 %
Fibre 3.0 g0.9 g-
Protein 7.7 g2.4 g5 %
Salt 0.21 g0.06 g1 %
*RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8 400kJ / 2000 kcal)---
A pack contains ca. 4 portions---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here