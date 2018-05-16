Bahlsen Ohne Gleichen Milk Chocolate Biscuits 125G

Product Description
- Wafers with milk chocolate (48%) and a hazelnut praline filling (35%).
- The future is made by all of us.
- See our cocoa sourcing work here: bahlsen.com
- Ohne Gleichen.
- Pronounced 'Own-a Gly-ken' it means without equal.
- It may be a new name to you, but for decades it has epitomised our Bahlsen traditions of dedication, passion, precision and care.
- The Tet sign shows hieroglyphs of a rising sun and a snake. Hermann Bahlsen discovered it in Egypt. The thought is 'everlasting'. That was his goal. To build something that endures. Four generations later, it is still our goal.
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Tray - Don't Recycle
- Box - Recycle
- Hazelnut praline cream squished between two crisp wafers, topped with a square of milk chocolate
- Carefully Considered, from All Angles
- With Love, Dedication - and Wheat Flour from Trusted Farmers
- Without Addition of Colourings and Preservatives
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Cocoa Butter, Ground Hazelnuts (9.8%), Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Products (Milk), Clarified Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Lactose, Emulsifier: Lecithins, Whole Milk Powder, Flavourings, Invert Sugar Syrup, Salt, Raising Agent: Sodium Carbonates, Hen's Egg Yolk Powder, Spice
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from heat. Best before: see end of pack
Number of uses
A pack contains ca. 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Bahlsen,
- 30001 Hannover,
- Germany.
Importer address
- Bahlsen LLP,
- Chiltern Park,
- Chiltern Hill,
- Chalfont St Peter,
- Gerrards Cross,
- SL9 9FG.
Distributor address
Return to
- bahlsen.com
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|per 31 g (ca. 3 biscuits)
|RI* per 31 g
|Energy
|2337 kJ / 561 kcal
|724 kJ / 174 kcal
|9 %
|Fat
|36 g
|11 g
|16 %
|of which saturates
|21 g
|6.5 g
|33 %
|Carbohydrate
|50 g
|16 g
|6 %
|of which sugars
|36 g
|11 g
|12 %
|Fibre
|3.0 g
|0.9 g
|-
|Protein
|7.7 g
|2.4 g
|5 %
|Salt
|0.21 g
|0.06 g
|1 %
|*RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8 400kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|A pack contains ca. 4 portions
|-
|-
|-
