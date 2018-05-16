Tesco Bean & Pea Mix 750G

- Energy298kJ 71kcal4%
- Fat0.4g1%
- Saturates<0.1g<1%
- Sugars2.9g3%
- Salt0.1g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 373kJ / 89kcal
Product Description
- A selection of frozen green beans, broad beans and garden peas.
- Simply frozen after harvest. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required
- Carefully prepared A mix of green beans, broad beans and garden peas
- Pack size: 750G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Green Beans, Broad Beans, Garden Peas.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: 800W / 900W 5 mins
Place medley into a microwaveable bowl, add 2-3 tablespoons of water (30ml-45ml) and cover.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W) / (900W).
Stir well and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 2 minutes (800W) / (900W).
Allow to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drain well before serving.
Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen.
Place in a pan of boiling water.
Bring to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 2 - 3 minutes.
Drain well before serving.
Number of uses
approx. 9 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Net Contents
750g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 80g
|Energy
|373kJ / 89kcal
|298kJ / 71kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|11.8g
|9.4g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|5.7g
|4.6g
|Protein
|6.4g
|5.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When boiled according to instructions.
|-
|-
