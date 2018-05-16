We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Bean & Pea Mix 750G

Tesco Bean & Pea Mix 750G
£ 1.00
£1.34/kg DR.WT
Per 80g
  • Energy298kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 373kJ / 89kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of frozen green beans, broad beans and garden peas.
  • Simply frozen after harvest. Individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required
  • Carefully prepared A mix of green beans, broad beans and garden peas
  • Pack size: 750G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Green Beans, Broad Beans, Garden Peas.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W / 900W 5 mins
Place medley into a microwaveable bowl, add 2-3 tablespoons of water (30ml-45ml) and cover.
Heat on full power for 3 minutes (800W) / (900W).
Stir well and re-cover.
Heat on full power for a further 2 minutes (800W) / (900W).
Allow to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drain well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen.
Place in a pan of boiling water.
Bring to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 2 - 3 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Number of uses

approx. 9 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy373kJ / 89kcal298kJ / 71kcal
Fat0.5g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate11.8g9.4g
Sugars3.6g2.9g
Fibre5.7g4.6g
Protein6.4g5.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

