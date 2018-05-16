Napolina Rigatoni Pasta 500G

Product Description
- Rigatoni
- Made with 100% durum wheat semolina. Prepared and packed in Italy. Suitable for vegetarians. Napolina's wide range of pasta comes in all shapes and sizes and is made with quality ingredients from Italy. Our commitment to using quality ingredients for the best results has led us to become the UK's No. 1 pasta brand.
- No.38
- We Craft and Number Each Pasta Die to Ensure You Get the Perfect Shape & Size for Every Meal
- Crafted from the finest durum wheat, our pasta is simply made and slowly dried to deliver the best product to your table. For a true taste of Italy, serve al dente.
- Buon appetito!
- Napolina means 'Little Naples' which is where our brand was created in 1965. Inspired by the Italian love for life, family and fantastic food, we always have and always will put quality and simplicity first.
- That's the Italian way.
- Recycle
- Napolina is a registered trademark.
- Perfect for Meat Sauces
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
100% Durum Wheat Semolina
Allergy Information
- Allergens in bold.
Storage
Once opened store in a cool dry place.Best before end: see base of pack
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Add pasta to a large pan of slightly salted boiling water, return to the boil and cook for 11-13 minutes according to taste.
A shorter cooking time will create a firmer authentic Italian texture ('al dente' meaning 'firm to the bite').
Drain and serve with your favourite Napolina pasta sauce.
Produce of
Prepared and packed in Italy
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately six 75g servings
Name and address
- Prepared and packed for:
- Napolina,
- Royal Liver Building,
- Pier Head,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
Return to
- Napolina,
- Royal Liver Building,
- Pier Head,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1NX,
- UK.
- www.napolina.com
Net Contents
500g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g uncooked
|Per 75g uncooked
|Energy
|1508kJ/356kcal
|1130kJ/267 kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|1.1g
|- of which saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|72.0g
|54.0g
|- of which sugars
|3.0g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|3.0g
|2.3g
|Protein
|12.0g
|9.0g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|This pack contains approximately six 75g servings
|-
|-
