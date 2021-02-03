By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Oreo O's Cereal 350g

Oreo O's Cereal 350g
£ 4.00
£1.15/100g
Clubcard Price
A 30g serving contains
  • Energy486kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars8.1g
    9%
  • Salt0.15g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1619kJ/

Product Description

  • Cocoa Flavoured Crunchy Wheat Hoops with Vanilla Flavour Rice Discs Fortified with Vitamins & Iron.
  • Introducing Oreo O's cereal.
  • A bowlful of delight!
  • Delicious crunchy cocoa hoops combined with vanilla flavour discs.
  • Start your day with a playful twist.
  • Box - Recycle
  • Bag - Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't recycle at home
  • Oreo and Oreo O's are trademarks of the Mondelez International group used under license.
  • Crunchy Cocoa Hoops
  • Vanilla Flavour Discs
  • No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
  • Source of Vitamins and Iron
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350G
  • Source of Vitamins and Iron

Information

Ingredients

Cereal Flours (66%) (Wheat, Rice), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Oreo Crumb (2.8%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Ammonium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Palm Oil, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Wheat Starch, Flavourings, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin (B2), Vitamin B6, Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Nuts and Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a Cool Dry, Odour Free PlaceTo retain freshness fold over inner bag after use For Best Before, see top flap.

Number of uses

This pack contains approximately eleven 30g servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • PO Box 7930,
  • Kettering,
  • NN16 6RN,
  • UK.
  • Allegro Limited,
  • Jamestown House,

Return to

  • Oreo Cereal Consumer Services,
  • PO Box 7930,
  • Kettering,
  • NN16 6RN,
  • UK.
  • Allegro Limited,
  • Jamestown House,
  • Jamestown Business Park,
  • Finglas,
  • Dublin 11,
  • Ireland.
  • consumerservice@oreocereal.com

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving%RI* per 100g
Energy1619kJ/486kJ/
-382kcal115kcal
Fat2.7g0.8g
of which saturates1.0g0.3g
Carbohydrates80g24g
of which sugars27g8.1g
Fibre3.9g1.2g
Protein7.5g2.3g
Salt0.50g0.15g
Thiamin (B1)0.62mg 0.19mg56%
Riboflavin (B2)0.78mg 0.23mg56%
Niacin9.0mg2.7mg56%
Vitamin B60.78mg 0.23mg56%
Folic Acid112μg34μg56%
Vitamin D2.8μg0.84μg56%
Vitamin B121.4μg0.42μg56%
Iron7.8mg2.3mg56%
Vitamins and Iron---
*RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

