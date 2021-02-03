Oreo O's Cereal 350g
- Energy486kJ 115kcal6%
- Fat0.8g1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars8.1g9%
- Salt0.15g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1619kJ/
Product Description
- Cocoa Flavoured Crunchy Wheat Hoops with Vanilla Flavour Rice Discs Fortified with Vitamins & Iron.
- Introducing Oreo O's cereal.
- A bowlful of delight!
- Delicious crunchy cocoa hoops combined with vanilla flavour discs.
- Start your day with a playful twist.
- Box - Recycle
- Bag - Recycle with Bags at Large Supermarket - Don't recycle at home
- Oreo and Oreo O's are trademarks of the Mondelez International group used under license.
- Crunchy Cocoa Hoops
- Vanilla Flavour Discs
- No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
- Source of Vitamins and Iron
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
Cereal Flours (66%) (Wheat, Rice), Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Oreo Crumb (2.8%) (Wheat Flour, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Glucose Fructose Syrup, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonate, Ammonium Carbonate, Sodium Carbonate), Palm Oil, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Wheat Starch, Flavourings, Salt, Niacin, Iron, Riboflavin (B2), Vitamin B6, Thiamin (B1), Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Nuts and Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a Cool Dry, Odour Free PlaceTo retain freshness fold over inner bag after use For Best Before, see top flap.
Number of uses
This pack contains approximately eleven 30g servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- PO Box 7930,
- Kettering,
- NN16 6RN,
- UK.
- Allegro Limited,
- Jamestown House,
Return to
- Oreo Cereal Consumer Services,
- PO Box 7930,
- Kettering,
- NN16 6RN,
- UK.
- Allegro Limited,
- Jamestown House,
- Jamestown Business Park,
- Finglas,
- Dublin 11,
- Ireland.
- consumerservice@oreocereal.com
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|%RI* per 100g
|Energy
|1619kJ/
|486kJ/
|-
|382kcal
|115kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|0.8g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrates
|80g
|24g
|of which sugars
|27g
|8.1g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|1.2g
|Protein
|7.5g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.50g
|0.15g
|Thiamin (B1)
|0.62mg
|0.19mg
|56%
|Riboflavin (B2)
|0.78mg
|0.23mg
|56%
|Niacin
|9.0mg
|2.7mg
|56%
|Vitamin B6
|0.78mg
|0.23mg
|56%
|Folic Acid
|112μg
|34μg
|56%
|Vitamin D
|2.8μg
|0.84μg
|56%
|Vitamin B12
|1.4μg
|0.42μg
|56%
|Iron
|7.8mg
|2.3mg
|56%
|Vitamins and Iron
|-
|-
|-
|*RI - Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
