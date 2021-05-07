We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Shepherds Purse Cheeses Harrogate Blue 100g

Shepherds Purse Cheeses Harrogate Blue 100g
£ 1.80
£1.80/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Luxuriously creamy blue cheese made with milk from classy Yorkshire cows.
  • Our exclusive golden-bodied blue-veined cheese, made with milk from classy Yorkshire cows
  • Harrogate Blue is a soft, luxuriously creamy, blue-veined cheese, delivering a mellow blue flavour with a hint of pepper to finish.
  • Strength - 4
  • Artisan cheeses
  • Great taste 2014
  • Pasteurised
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Cow's Milk, Salt, Vegetarian Rennet, Pennicillium Roquetfort, Colour: Annatto

Allergy Information

  • Contains Cows Milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated 2-5°C. Not suitable for freezing. Once opened, consume within 3 days.Use By: See Base

Preparation and Usage

  • Warm to room temperature before serving.

Name and address

  • Shepherds Purse Cheeses,
  • Y07 4DJ.

Return to

  • Shepherds Purse Cheeses,
  • Y07 4DJ.
  • shepherdspurse.co.uk
  • 01845 587220

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 1630kJ / 395kcal
Fat 33.9g
of which saturates 20.6g
Carbohydrate 1.3g
of which sugars 0.7g
Fibre <0.5g
Protein 21.1g
Salt 1.97g

