Shepherds Purse Cheeses Harrogate Blue 100g
Product Description
- Luxuriously creamy blue cheese made with milk from classy Yorkshire cows.
- Our exclusive golden-bodied blue-veined cheese, made with milk from classy Yorkshire cows
- Harrogate Blue is a soft, luxuriously creamy, blue-veined cheese, delivering a mellow blue flavour with a hint of pepper to finish.
- Strength - 4
- Artisan cheeses
- Great taste 2014
- Pasteurised
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Cow's Milk, Salt, Vegetarian Rennet, Pennicillium Roquetfort, Colour: Annatto
Allergy Information
- Contains Cows Milk.
Storage
Keep refrigerated 2-5°C. Not suitable for freezing. Once opened, consume within 3 days.Use By: See Base
Preparation and Usage
- Warm to room temperature before serving.
Name and address
- Shepherds Purse Cheeses,
- Y07 4DJ.
Return to
- shepherdspurse.co.uk
- 01845 587220
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1630kJ / 395kcal
|Fat
|33.9g
|of which saturates
|20.6g
|Carbohydrate
|1.3g
|of which sugars
|0.7g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|21.1g
|Salt
|1.97g
