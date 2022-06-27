We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Goodfellas Takeaway Chicken & Bacon Bbq Pizza 549G

4.5(2)Write a review
image 1 of Goodfellas Takeaway Chicken & Bacon Bbq Pizza 549G
£ 3.50
£6.38/kg

Per 1/2 pizza** oven baked provides:

Energy
2717kJ
648kcal
32%of the reference intake
Fat
28g

high

40%of the reference intake
Saturates
11g

high

55%of the reference intake
Sugars
12g

low

13%of the reference intake
Salt
1.9g

high

32%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 986kJ

Product Description

  • A Stonebaked Pizza Base Topped with BBQ Style Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Chicken Breast, Smoke Flavoured Reformed Bacon Lardons, Red Onions and Red & Yellow Peppers.
  • Welcome to the neighbourhood
  • For a Sustainable Tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • goodfellaspizzas.com/our-sustainable-path
  • Here at Goodfella's, we're passionate about pizza. From our fresh dough baked on Italian stone, to our signature tomato sauce, our pizzas are made with the respect they deserve. This delicious BBQ Chicken & Bacon Pizza is no exception. Generously loaded with tasty toppings with no artificial colours or flavours, then frozen immediately to lock in that great taste. Italian-American style pizza-from the Goodfella's family.
  • Letter shown at end of best before end indicates site of manufacture.
  • Goodfella's is a trademark of Birds Eye Ireland Limited.
  • Made with Respect
  • Loaded with tasty toppings
  • Pack size: 549G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (14%), Chicken Breast (6%) (Chicken Breast, Salt, Cornflour), Smoke Flavoured Reformed Bacon Lardons (4%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Stabilisers: Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate; Antioxidants: Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary; Smoke Flavouring, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Red Onions (4%), Sliced Red & Yellow Peppers (4%), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Tomato Paste, Yeast, Fructose, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Salt, Cider Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Maize Flour, Barley Malt Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Natural Flavouring, Acid: Citric Acid, Paprika Extract, Smoked Salt, Cumin, Clove

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in Bold.

Storage

Store frozen at -18°C or cooler. Do not refreeze after defrosting.See top of pack for best before end date.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: 1 For best results, cook from frozen. Preheat conventional oven to 200°C/ gas mark 6, or 180°C for fan oven. Appliances vary, these instructions are a guide only.
2 Remove all of the packaging and place the outer carton in recycling. Spread out all of the toppings for maximum deliciousness.
3 Cook directly on middle oven shelf (no baking tray needed), bake until golden for 18-20 minutes*. Allow pizza to cool slightly before eating, toppings can be very hot!
Ready to Eat in 18 Mins*

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Ltd.,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland Ltd.,
  • Monread Road,

Net Contents

549g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per 1/2 Pizza** Oven Baked Provides:%RI* per 1/2 Pizza:
Energy986kJ2717kJ32%
-235kcal648kcal32%
Fat10g28g40%
of which saturates4.2g11g55%
Carbohydrate27g74g
of which sugars4.4g12g13%
Fibre1.5g4.0g
Protein8.5g23g
Salt0.70g1.9g32%
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)---
*Reference Intake---
**Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults, consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate---
This pack contains 2 servings---

Safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

View all Frozen Takeaway Pizza

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

delicious

5 stars

this is the best frozen pizza i have ever had. full of flavour, definitely better than dominos pizza

Used it for a family picnic. Everyone seemed to e

4 stars

Used it for a family picnic. Everyone seemed to enjoy it.

