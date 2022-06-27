Goodfellas Takeaway Chicken & Bacon Bbq Pizza 549G

delicious
this is the best frozen pizza i have ever had. full of flavour, definitely better than dominos pizza
Used it for a family picnic. Everyone seemed to enjoy it.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 986kJ
Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (14%), Chicken Breast (6%) (Chicken Breast, Salt, Cornflour), Smoke Flavoured Reformed Bacon Lardons (4%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Stabilisers: Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate; Antioxidants: Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary; Smoke Flavouring, Preservative: Sodium Nitrite), Red Onions (4%), Sliced Red & Yellow Peppers (4%), Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Tomato Paste, Yeast, Fructose, Sugar, Brown Sugar, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Salt, Cider Vinegar, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Maize Flour, Barley Malt Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Natural Flavouring, Acid: Citric Acid, Paprika Extract, Smoked Salt, Cumin, Clove
Store frozen at -18°C or cooler. Do not refreeze after defrosting.See top of pack for best before end date.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1 For best results, cook from frozen. Preheat conventional oven to 200°C/ gas mark 6, or 180°C for fan oven. Appliances vary, these instructions are a guide only.
2 Remove all of the packaging and place the outer carton in recycling. Spread out all of the toppings for maximum deliciousness.
3 Cook directly on middle oven shelf (no baking tray needed), bake until golden for 18-20 minutes*. Allow pizza to cool slightly before eating, toppings can be very hot!
Ready to Eat in 18 Mins*
This pack contains 2 servings
Carton. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
549g ℮
|Typical Values
|As Sold 100g Provides:
|Per 1/2 Pizza** Oven Baked Provides:
|%RI* per 1/2 Pizza:
|Energy
|986kJ
|2717kJ
|32%
|-
|235kcal
|648kcal
|32%
|Fat
|10g
|28g
|40%
|of which saturates
|4.2g
|11g
|55%
|Carbohydrate
|27g
|74g
|of which sugars
|4.4g
|12g
|13%
|Fibre
|1.5g
|4.0g
|Protein
|8.5g
|23g
|Salt
|0.70g
|1.9g
|32%
|Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/ 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
|**Children's nutritional needs differ to those of adults, consequently smaller portion sizes may be appropriate
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
