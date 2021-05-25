Kit Kat Ice Cream Tub 480Ml
Energy771kJ 184 kcal9%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1152 kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate Ice Cream and Wafer Flavour Ice Cream with Chocolate Flavoured Preparation (11%), Milk Chocolate Coated Wafer Pieces (7%) and Wafer Pieces.
- Have a break, have a KitKat®
- Crunchy wafer
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 480ML
Information
Ingredients
Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1.5 %), Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya and Sunflower Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Thickeners (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Whey Powder (from Milk), Butter Oil (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavourings, Flavouring (contains Milk), Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Egg.
Storage
Store below -18ºC. For best before end: see rim of lid.
Number of uses
Pack contains 5 servings
Warnings
- Warning: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small pieces.
Name and address
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- Unit D,
- R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
- Part of the Froneri Group,
- Leeming Bar,
- United Kingdom,
- DL7 9UL.
- Unit D,
- Baldonnell Business Park,
- Baldonnell,
- Co. Dublin,
- Ireland.
- Complaints: www.froneri.uk.com
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
480ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|1152 kJ
|771 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|276 kcal
|184 kcal
|2000 kcal
|9 %
|Fat
|15 g
|10 g
|70 g
|14 %
|- of which saturates
|10 g
|6.7 g
|20 g
|34 %
|Carbohydrate
|30 g
|20 g
|260 g
|8 %
|- of which sugars
|27 g
|18 g
|90 g
|20 %
|Fibre
|1.0 g
|0.7 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|3.3 g
|2.2 g
|50 g
|4 %
|Salt
|0.29 g
|0.19 g
|6 g
|3 %
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**One Serving (100ml/66g)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pack contains 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Warning: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small pieces.
