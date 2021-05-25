We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kit Kat Ice Cream Tub 480Ml

Each serving** contains,**One Serving (100ml/66g)
  • Energy771kJ 184 kcal
    9%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1152 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Ice Cream and Wafer Flavour Ice Cream with Chocolate Flavoured Preparation (11%), Milk Chocolate Coated Wafer Pieces (7%) and Wafer Pieces.
  • Have a break, have a KitKat®
  • Tub & Lid - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Keep Britain Tidy.
  • Nutritional Compass ®
  • ® Registered Trade Mark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Use under licence by Froneri International Ltd.
  • Crunchy wafer
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 480ML

Information

Ingredients

Reconstituted Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Whey Protein Concentrate (from Milk), Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (1.5 %), Cocoa Mass, Wheat Flour, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya and Sunflower Lecithins, Polyglycerol Polyricinoleate), Thickeners (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Whey Powder (from Milk), Butter Oil (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Flavourings, Flavouring (contains Milk), Glazing Agent (Gum Arabic), Salt

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, Nuts and Egg.

Storage

Store below -18ºC. For best before end: see rim of lid.

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small pieces.

Name and address

  • R&R Ice Cream UK Ltd,
  • Part of the Froneri Group,
  • Leeming Bar,
  • United Kingdom,
  • DL7 9UL.
  • Unit D,

Return to

  • Contact us
  • Baldonnell Business Park,
  • Baldonnell,
  • Co. Dublin,
  • Ireland.
  • Complaints: www.froneri.uk.com

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

480ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer serving**Reference Intake*% RI*
Energy 1152 kJ771 kJ8400 kJ
-276 kcal184 kcal2000 kcal9 %
Fat 15 g10 g70 g14 %
- of which saturates 10 g6.7 g20 g34 %
Carbohydrate 30 g20 g260 g8 %
- of which sugars 27 g18 g90 g20 %
Fibre 1.0 g0.7 g--
Protein 3.3 g2.2 g50 g4 %
Salt 0.29 g0.19 g6 g3 %
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One Serving (100ml/66g)----
Pack contains 5 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small pieces.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

