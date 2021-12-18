Kopparberg Mixed Fruit Tropical Premium Cider 4 X 330Ml

Not clear of recipe contents in can.
I have 3 cans left by my grandson from xmas. I was about to drink this but could not find information as to the fruit in this Tropical mix. I am allergic to Kiwi fruit, so I guess its down the drain for this. Disappointed!
vile, and does not smell appealing. Nothing else to say
Sweet but not too sweet and great flavour.
I had my first can on Saturday night and it went straight on my list for the next shop. Since it's a limited edition I might get a 12 pack or two.