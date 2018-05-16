Might Pea M.Lk 1Ltr

Product Description
- UHT plant protein based drink with added vitamins and calcium.
- Can be introduced as part of a healthy balance diet from 1 year of age and suitable as a main milk alterantive from 2 years.
- Design by parkerwilliams.co.uk
- 8g of plant protein per glass*
- *8 grams per 250ml glass
- A smooth & creamy dairy free alternative to milk made from yellow split peas (and no it's not green)
- Behold: Mighty Pea M.lk!
- Mighty Pea Milk - sounds pretty crazy huh?
- What's so mighty about a M.lk made from peas you cry? We thought you'd never ask...
- We could tell you that Pea M.lk gives you all the natural taste of dairy (but without farming any animals), or that we're packed with protein, high in calcium and contain way less sugar. We could even tell you that it's the tastiest, creamiest plant m.lk going.
- But we're not into making grand, sweeping statements. So we'll keep it simple: we think you should drink our Mighty Pea M.lk because it's going to help save the planet.
- Yup, that's right. Drinking Pea M.lk pretty much makes you a superhero. Kinda. Sorta.
- You see Yellow Split Peas are hugely sustainable, which means our environmental footprint is tiny. Really tiny - just like our peas. Just like David was when he took down Goliath (you know David? The dude with the slingshot? Nice chap).
- Like we said, small things can be mighty. And it just goes to show that, in our fight to save the planet, the yellow split pea truly is a Mighty Pea!
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org
- Tetra Pak®, chooses FSC®
- Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good
- Tetra Pak®, Tetra Brik®Aseptic
- Fortified with Calcium, Iodine & Vitamins D & B12
- Powered by Plant Protein!
- Only Natural Flavourings
- 50% Less Sugar than Cow's Milk
- 50% More Calcium than Cow's Milk
- Free From Dairy, Nuts & Soy
- Mighty in porridge
- A great British idea!
- Makes mega m.lk shakes
- 100% Vegan
- Pack size: 1L
- High in calcium
- Less sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Pea Protein Isolate (4%), Grape Juice Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Calcium Carbonate, Natural Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Gellan Gum), Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), Sea Salt, lodine, Vitamins (B12, D)
Allergy Information
- Free From: Nuts, Soya
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.Best Before: See top of the pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Give it a Mighty Shake!
Name and address
- The Mighty Society,
- Timsons Business Centre,
- Bath Road,
- Kettering,
- Northants,
- England,
Return to
- Help us change the world one drink at a time:
- info@mightypea.co.uk
- www.mightypea.co.uk
- Twitter: @mightypeauk
- Facebook: @mightypeauk
- Instagram: @mightypeauk
- Write to us at:
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|165kJ/39kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|of Which Saturates
|0.3g
|of Which Mono-Unsaturates
|0.5g
|of Which Polyunsaturates
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|of Which Sugars
|2.0g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|Protein
|3.3g
|Salt
|0.26g
|Vitamin D
|0.78µg 15% RI†
|Vitamin B12
|0.94µg 36% RI†
|Calcium
|186.0mg 22.5% RI†
|Iodine
|31.0µg 20% RI†
|Vitamins & Minerals
|-
|†Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
