Whitworths Sunny Fruit Mix Ups Apricot & Mango 4X18g

Product Description
- Diced Apricots and Mango.
- The delicious lunchbox snack that kids'll love
- Real fruit pieces
- No added sugar
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 72G
Information
Ingredients
Apricots (60%) (Apricots, Rice Flour), Mango (40%) (Mango, Citric Acid), Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Product of more than one country. Packed in Turkey
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 servings
Name and address
- Whitworths Limited,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Return to
- Customer Care,
- Whitworths Limited,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
- Got a question or some feedback?
- Call us on 01933 654340
- To find out more about our products visit: www.whitworths.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 18g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 18g Serving
|Energy
|1288kJ
|232kJ
|-
|304kcal
|55kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Carbohydrate
|70.9g
|12.8g
|of which sugars**
|51.8g
|9.3g
|Fibre
|5.3g
|1.0g
|Protein
|1.3g
|0.2g
|Salt
|0.11g
|0.02g
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|This pack contains 4 servings
|-
|-
