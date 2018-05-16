We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Whitworths Sunny Fruit Mix Ups Apricot & Mango 4X18g

Whitworths Sunny Fruit Mix Ups Apricot & Mango 4X18g

£ 1.00
£13.89/kg

Each 18g serving contains
  • Energy232kJ 55kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1288kJ

Product Description

  • Diced Apricots and Mango.
  • The delicious lunchbox snack that kids'll love
  • Real fruit pieces
  • No added sugar
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 72G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Apricots (60%) (Apricots, Rice Flour), Mango (40%) (Mango, Citric Acid), Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of more than one country. Packed in Turkey

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Name and address

  • Whitworths Limited,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Return to

  • Customer Care,
  • Whitworths Limited,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.
  • Got a question or some feedback?
  • Call us on 01933 654340
  • To find out more about our products visit: www.whitworths.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 18g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 18g Serving
Energy 1288kJ232kJ
-304kcal55kcal
Fat 0.5g0.1g
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 70.9g12.8g
of which sugars**51.8g9.3g
Fibre 5.3g1.0g
Protein 1.3g0.2g
Salt 0.11g0.02g
**Contains naturally occurring sugars--
This pack contains 4 servings--
