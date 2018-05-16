Tesco Family Cottage Pie 1.4Kg

- Energy1221kJ 290kcal15%
- Fat9.4g13%
- Saturates3.9g20%
- Sugars2.9g3%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1221kJ / 290kcal
Product Description
- Cooked minced beef, peas, onion and carrot in a red wine gravy topped with a mix of reconstituted dried potato and potato mash.
- Tender minced beef simmered in onion, vegetables and red wine gravy topped with mashed potato. A convenient frozen family ready meal.
- Classic Recipe Tender minced beef in a simmered onion gravy topped with mashed potatoes
- Pack size: 1.4KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Potato, Water, Reconstituted Dried Potato [Water, Potato, Turmeric], Beef (16%), Peas, Onion, Tomato Purée, Carrot, Red Wine, Cornflour, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Yeast Extract, Caramelised Sugar, Sugar, Salt, Beef Fat, Spirit Vinegar, Beef Extract, Molasses, Onion Purée, Black Pepper, Thyme, Mushroom Extract, Red Wine Extract, Flavouring, Wheat Gluten, Tamarind Paste, Clove, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, White Pepper, Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: For best results oven cook from frozen. Remove outer packaging and film lid. 200°C/ Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 60 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Cooking Precautions
- Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Produce of
Made using British and Irish beef.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1.4kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|1/4 of a pack (323g**)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1221kJ / 290kcal
|378kJ / 90kcal
|Fat
|9.4g
|2.9g
|Saturates
|3.9g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|34.6g
|10.7g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|1.1g
|Protein
|15.2g
|4.7g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 1.4kg typically weighs 1.291kg.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
