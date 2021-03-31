innocent Tropical Light Super Smoothie 750ml
Product Description
- This Innocent Lower Sugar Super Smoothie is a Blend of Crushed Fruit and Vegetables, Pure Juices and Vitamins
- See the Light
- Lots of things give us some light. Head torches, the moon, your fridge at 4am when you want a little snack. And now, this tropical light super smoothie. Packed with fruit, veg and a bunch of vitamins, it's a whole 30% lighter in natural sugar. A tasty way to get a light lift, but much less effective when strapped to your head.
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet
- PS Eat your greens
- 10% of our profits go to charity see innocentfoundation.org
- This smoothie is high in vitamins B6 and C which contribute to the normal functioning of the immune system and vitamins B2 and B3 which contribute to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue
- The innocent promise
- Tastes good, does good
- Tasty products
- Sourced sustainably
- This bottle is made from 50% recycled plastic.
- Please pop the cap on and recycle (be sure to drink it first).
- Cap On - Widely Recycled
- ® = Rays (of Light)
- Super Smoothie
- 30% Lower in Natural Sugar
- Helps Give You a Light Lift
- Pasteurised
- Lower in Natural Sugar
- Packed with Fruit & Veg
- A Source of Fibre
- A Bunch of Vitamins
- No Added Sugar Whatsoever, Just Natural Sugar from Fruit & Veg
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 750ML
Information
Ingredients
2 1/2 Squeezed Oranges (26%), 1 Crushed Pear, 2 Crushed White Guavas (16%), 1/3 Pressed Pineapple (15%), A Splash of Spring Water, 3/4 Pressed White Carrot, A Chunk of Crushed Pumpkin, A Dash of Pressed Yellow Pepper, A Pinch of Turmeric Extract (0.40%) and some Vitamins (B1, B2, B3, B6, C & E)
Storage
- Keep refrigerated 0-8°C before and after opening- For best before date, see neck - Drink within 4 days of opening
Preparation and Usage
- Looking after your super smoothie
- Shake it up
Number of uses
This bottle contains 5 servings. 150ml = 1 serving
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml
|150ml
|Energy
|170kJ (40kcal)
|255kJ (60kcal)
|Fat
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|(of which saturates)
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|8.7g
|13g
|(of which sugars)
|7.3g
|11g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.7g
|Protein
|0.8g
|1.1g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
|Thiamin (Vitamin B1)
|0.37mg (34%*)
|0.55mg (50%*)
|Riboflavin (Vitamin B2)
|0.48mg (34%*)
|0.72mg (51%*)
|Niacin (Vitamin B3)
|5.1mg (32%*)
|7.6mg (48%*)
|Vitamin B6
|0.46mg (33%*)
|0.69mg (49%*)
|Vitamin C
|35mg (44%*)
|52mg (65%*)
|Vitamin E
|4.5mg (38%*)
|6.8mg (57%*)
|*% Reference Intake
|-
|-
|Contains naturally occurring sugars from fruit and vegetables
|-
|-
|This bottle contains 5 servings. 150ml = 1 serving
|-
|-
|30% less sugar compared to regular smoothies
|-
|-
