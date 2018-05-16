Tesco Deep Pan Bbq Chicken Pizza 406G
New
- Energy1903kJ 451kcal23%
- Fat9.1g13%
- Saturates3.9g20%
- Sugars12.0g13%
- Salt1.8g30%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 937kJ / 222kcal
Product Description
- A deep pan pizza base with barbecue sauce, mozzarella full fat soft cheese, cooked chicken breast, red onion and sweetcorn.
- Sweet and Smoky
- Pack size: 406G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (12%), Vegetables (8%) [Red Onion, Sweetcorn], Cooked Chicken (8%) [Chicken Breast, Salt, Maize Starch], Tomato Paste, Fructose, Brown Sugar, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Maize Starch, Tomato Purée, Dextrose, Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Cider Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Citric Acid, Paprika Extract, Smoked Salt, Cumin, Clove, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 28 minutes Place the pizza directly onto the middle oven shelf of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British and EU chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
406g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pizza (203g)
|Energy
|937kJ / 222kcal
|1903kJ / 451kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|9.1g
|Saturates
|1.9g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|34.0g
|69.0g
|Sugars
|5.9g
|12.0g
|Fibre
|1.8g
|3.7g
|Protein
|10.5g
|21.3g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021