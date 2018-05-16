We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Mozzarella 240G

Tesco Mozzarella 240G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 982kJ / 236kcal

Product Description

  Mozzarella medium fat soft cheese.
  Made in Italy. Made using EU milk. Stretched for a delicate texture and milky flavour
  Pack size: 125G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mozzarella Medium Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, keep in brine, consume within 1 day and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using EU milk.

Number of uses

approx. 4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

125g e

Net Contents

240g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy982kJ / 236kcal295kJ / 71kcal
Fat18.0g5.4g
Saturates12.7g3.8g
Carbohydrate0.6g0.2g
Sugars0.6g0.2g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.0g5.4g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

