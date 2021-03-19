Lindt Gold Bunny Milk Chocolate Tin 330G
Product Description
- Gold Bunny & Smooth Lindor Truffles
- Lindt Sustainability
- Lindt & Sprüngli Cocoa Farming Program
- - Lindt GOLD BUNNY & LINDOR Easter Selection Tin - made with the finest Lindt Milk chocolate wrapped in gold and smooth melting LINDOR truffles
- - Make them smile from ear to ear with our iconic Lindt GOLD BUNNY & LINDOR smooth melting truffles
- - Made with the finest ingredients, sourced from world-renowned growing regions
- - The perfect chocolate gift this Easter
- - Since 1845, the Lindt Master Chocolatiers have been dedicated to creating the perfect chocolate delights to bring joy into your homes at Easter
- The Lindt Master Chocolatiers combine expertise and the highest-quality ingredients to produce the finest chocolates to delight your taste buds. Every year, we give our chocolate a very special shape -- the iconic LINDT GOLD BUNNY, the most charming expression of the season. Accompanied with the famous smooth melting bliss of LINDOR in two flavours, this Lindt GOLD BUNNY premium keepsake tin is a perfect gift to impress. Ideal for all occasions, whether for sharing at home with children or adults, or for indulging yourself throughout the season.
- For 175 years, generations of our Master Chocolatiers have dedicated themselves to crafting the finest chocolates with the highest quality ingredients.
- Their dedication, passion and skill has led to the creation of a wide range of uncompromising chocolate masterpieces.
- Please Recycle Where Possible
- Pack size: 330G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
Storage
Highly Meltable, Keep CoolStore in a cool and dry place
Recycling info
Foil. Widely Recycled Tin. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Manufactured By:
- Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
- DE-52072 Aachen,
- Germany.
- Lindt & Sprüngli SPA,
- 21056 Induno Olona (VA),
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- United Kingdom:
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middlesex,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO Box 13038,
- Dublin 18.
Net Contents
330g ℮
- Gold Bunny milk chocolate (10g)
- Lindor milk chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling
- Lindor white chocolate truffles with a smooth melting filling
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min.
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya
Storage
- Highly Meltable, Keep CoolStore in a cool and dry place
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g: Energy 2350 kJ / 564 kcal Fat 36g - of which saturates 22g Carbohydrate 52g - of which sugars 50g Protein 7.1g Salt 0.31g
