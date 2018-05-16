We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2018-05-16

Tesco Strawberry & White Chocolate Gateau 900G

Tesco Strawberry & White Chocolate Gateau 900G
£ 3.50
£0.39/100g
1/12 of a gateau
  • Energy580kJ 138kcal
    7%
  • Fat5.6g
    8%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars12.7g
    14%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 773kJ / 184kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavoured sponge layered with vanilla flavoured cream mousse and strawberry sauce on a shortcrust pastry base, topped with a strawberry gel and white chocolate shavings.
  • With three layers of soft sponge separated by smooth vanilla cream mousse and sweet strawberry sauce, our frozen Strawberry and White Chocolate Gateau is a firm family favourite. Decorated with a smooth airy vanilla cream mousse and a sweet strawberry jelly with sprinkles of White Chocolate shavings, this delicious dessert serves 12 and defrosts in 4 5 hours.
  • RICH & FRUITY Layers of sponge, mousse and strawberry filling topped with a strawberry jelly
  • Pack size: 900G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Single Cream (Milk) (31%), Strawberry (16%), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water, Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Maize Starch, Vegetable Margarine [Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil], White Chocolate Shavings (0.8%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Apple Pulp, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Calcium Sulphate, Sodium Citrate, Trisodium Phosphate, Calcium Chloride), Wheat Starch, Flavourings, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Pectin), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Palm Oil, Whey Powder (Milk), Coconut Oil, Dried Whole Milk, Salt, Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Carrot Concentrate, Elderberry Concentrate, Stabiliser (Calcium Chloride), Colour (Beta-Carotene).

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 6 hours in the fridge. Remove all packaging Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 4 hours 30 minutes at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Base. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

900g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/12 of a cake (75g)
Energy773kJ / 184kcal580kJ / 138kcal
Fat7.4g5.6g
Saturates4.9g3.7g
Carbohydrate26.3g19.7g
Sugars16.9g12.7g
Fibre0.7g0.5g
Protein2.8g2.1g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

