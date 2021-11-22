Buxton Lupulus X Citra Ipa 4X440ml

Citra IPA

Lupulus X is an experimental single hop program. Every beer has the same recipe, only the hop changes to deliver a distinctive flavour burst. Citra, one of the most aromatic of all North American hops - is showcased in this IPA. First used in 2008 it has become an absolute favourite among craft brewers and drinkers. Expect huge citrus character in the flavour profile including grapefruit tropical fruit and lime. Try pairing with Thai food, burgers or barbecue.

Established in 2009, Buxton Brewery is located in the Heart of England, surrounded by the stunning Peak District National Park. Check our website to find details of how to visit our Brewery, Tap Room, Beer Garden and Smokehouse at Staden Lane, and our Tap House restaurant and Cellar Bar on George Street in the centre of Buxton.

Drink, Fresh Natural, Unfiltered, Unpasteurised

Pack size: 1760ML

Ingredients

Water, Barley, Oats, Wheat, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

Allergens in Bold.

Alcohol Type

Beer

Net Contents

4 x 440ml