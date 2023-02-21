Corona Extra Lager 620Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- Find us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and our own channels:
- www.coronaextra.co.uk
- www.tapintoyourbeer.com
- Type: Sunshine lager
- ABV: 4.5%
- Overall impression: Golden lager, slightly fruity, with a crisp but refreshing bitterness
- Born in Mexico and brought up on the beach, Corona is lighter than traditional beers, with a crisp and refreshing taste. The aroma is fruity-honey with a touch of malt and the flavour is crisp and well-balanced between hops and malt, toward the malt side.
- Whatever the time of year, Corona is best served ice cold and with a wedge of lime, that both complements and intensifies the flavor, with the refreshing citrus notes. Every sip of Corona, conjures images of golden sands and pale blue skies, transporting you to instant relaxation and disconnection.
- Corona's superior taste profile is due to the fact that our brewers take great care to use only the best ingredients available, made with the finest quality blend of filtered water, malted barley, hops, and yeast.
- The unmistakable colour, the one-of-a-kind taste, the unparalleled flavor of relaxation makes it 'la cerveza mas fina', made for gathering with friends.
- FOOD PAIRING RECOMMENDATION
- Subtle flavours and low alcohol intensity means Corona can be overpowered. However, it's fragrant nature and citrus notes, when combined with lime, also make it a great partner for several cuisines: in particular Thai, Chinese and Mexican. The sweetness from the malts is also at the right level to reduce medium heat that can often be found in dishes from these areas.
- HOME-RUN PAIRING: NACHOS
- Corn Nachos will have flavor matches with the corn used as part of the grain bill for Corona. The carbonation will help cut through any rich and fatty toppings such as avocado, sour cream or cheese, whilst the malt sweetness will offset any moderate heat from jalapenos or other varieties of chillis. Finally the lime added to the corona will add a citrus burst to the nachos as well helping further accentuate the flavors on your palate.
- 2.8 UK Units per bottle
- Please Drink Responsibly
- The UK Chief Medical Officers recommend adults do not regularly drink more than 14 units per week.
- drinkaware.co.uk
- Please Recycle
- Brewed Under Licence from Cerveceria Modelo, S. DE R.L. DE C.V.
- Pack size: 620ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Maize, Hops
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
2.8
ABV
4.5% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best Before End: See Bottle Neck
Produce of
Brewed in the UK
Number of uses
This bottle contains 2 servings
Name and address
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
- Inbev Belgium,
- Brouwerijplein 1,
- 3000 Leuven,
- Belgium.
Return to
- AB InBev UK Limited,
- EC4A 1EN.
- Consumer helpline: 0800 65 560 75
- www.corona.com
Net Contents
620ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 310ml
|Energy
|176kJ/42kcal
|546kJ/131kcal
|This bottle contains 2 servings
|-
|-
