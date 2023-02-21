We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Ramon Bilbao Tempranillo Rioja 75Cl

3.7(7)Write a review
image 1 of Ramon Bilbao Tempranillo Rioja 75Cl
£8.00
£8.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Ramon Bilbao Tempranillo Rioja 75Cl
  • V-Label (European Vegetarian Union) - v-label.eu
  • Wine of Spain
  • The World's Most Admired Wine
  • Wineries for climate protection
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Bodegas Ramón Bilbao S.A

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Rodolfo Bastida

Country

Spain

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Tempranillo

Vinification Details

  • Monitoring throughout the cycle of each plot and harvesting at the optimum moment. Fermentation in stainless steel at a mild temperature and aging in American oak barrels for 3 months.

History

  • Bodegas Ramón Bilbao was founded in 1924 in the town of Haro, Wine Capital of Rioja. Today we have 265 ha of our own vineyards, split between Rioja and Rueda, plus another 900 ha which we control in the main quality districts of the D.O.Ca Rioja and the D.O. Rueda. For this task we have a team of viticulture specialists which works with respect for the land and tends the vines using natural methods.

Regional Information

  • Rioja is a land of wines. You only have to rest your eyes on its wonderful landscapes full of vineyards. A unique place in the world, which is home to the most iconic appellation in Spain. In Bodegas Ramón Bilbao we are committed to the exhaustive understanding of our land, conscious that the more deeply we study it, the more we can refine the singular personality of our wines. Discover it with us.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Produce of

Product of Spain

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Bodegas Ramón Bilbao. S.A.

Return to

  • Bodegas Ramón Bilbao. S.A.
  • www.bodegasramonbilbao.es/en

Net Contents

75cl

7 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Great Tasting Rioja

5 stars

From a quality producer in Rioja I really enjoyed this smooth Red Wine.

Sharp, sour and rough

1 stars

Was sent this as a substitute. Unfortunately three bottles. At first sip thought it was pretty awful but persevered hoping it was a one off. Sadly all three were sharp, sour and rough (rather than smooth). Would not accept as a substitute and would certainly wouldn’t buy from choice.

A pleasant Rioja for the price

4 stars

Introduced to this wine as a substitute for wine originally ordered. Would certainly buy this wine in the future.

Delicious Spanish read wine.

5 stars

Delicious Spanish read wine.

One to avoid. Does'nt taste that great at all. cou

1 stars

One to avoid. Does'nt taste that great at all. couldnt wait for it to end.

Fabulous value for money Rioja, with rich red frui

5 stars

Fabulous value for money Rioja, with rich red fruits and soft tannins

Very Good Rioja

5 stars

I really enjoyed this soft, easy drinking Rioja. It has soft tannins that make it really nice to drink on it's own or as I did with lamb. Thoroughly recommended.

