Ramon Bilbao Tempranillo Rioja 75Cl

Great Tasting Rioja
From a quality producer in Rioja I really enjoyed this smooth Red Wine.
Sharp, sour and rough
Was sent this as a substitute. Unfortunately three bottles. At first sip thought it was pretty awful but persevered hoping it was a one off. Sadly all three were sharp, sour and rough (rather than smooth). Would not accept as a substitute and would certainly wouldn’t buy from choice.
A pleasant Rioja for the price
Introduced to this wine as a substitute for wine originally ordered. Would certainly buy this wine in the future.
Delicious Spanish read wine.
One to avoid. Does'nt taste that great at all. couldnt wait for it to end.
Fabulous value for money Rioja, with rich red fruits and soft tannins
Very Good Rioja
I really enjoyed this soft, easy drinking Rioja. It has soft tannins that make it really nice to drink on it's own or as I did with lamb. Thoroughly recommended.