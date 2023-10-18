We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wartner Wart & Verruca Remover Pen

Wartner Wart & Verruca Remover Pen
2x faster than most conventional treatment gels11The efficacy of this product has been demonstrated against salicylic acidPain Free22In comparison to cryotherapy
Immediate Visible EffectEasy 10 Second Treatment

Ingredients

Trichloroacetic Acid, Water

Preparation and Usage

Instructions for use: see leaflet.Side EffectsDuring the treatment period, the wart may become dark. This is normal and part of the healing process. A slight tingling sensation might be noticeable. This is normal and transient. If the discomfort persists in the following days, discontinue the treatment and consult a doctor.To avoid irritation and hyperpigmentation, treated skin should be protected from the sun until 30 days after treatment.Wartner Wart & Verruca remover is a pen for the easy, fast, effective and safe removal of warts and verrucas. (Suitable for children as of 4 years old)Read the instruction for use prior to treatment. Use only as directed.1 For first time usage and before removing the cap: rotate the cap 360° at least 3 times. This is required to break the inner seal. If this instruction is not followed, the pen won't be activated and will not be suitable for use.2 Tap with the pen (cap facing down) 3 times on a flat solid surface (e.g. a table) so the liquid can flow into the tip of the pen.3 Align the blue bump (on the cap) with the white bump (on the pen) and pull the cap from the pen. The cap is childproof so some force might be needed.4 Place the tip of the pen on the wart. Now click the blue button once and keep the tip of the pen on the wart for 10 seconds. In case of larger warts (> 6mm) an additional application may be required.5 After the application, replace the cap. Rotate the cap and make sure the blue and white bumps are not aligned (childproofing).Repeat the application once per week until the wart has disappeared or for a maximum of 6 weeks. For each next application, repeat steps 2-5, including tapping the pen (cap facing down) 3 times on a flat solid surface before each use.For better results, we recommend to soak the feet or hands in warm water for 5 minutes prior to application. After doing so, make sure to towel dry the wart before applying the product.

Lower age limit

4 Years

