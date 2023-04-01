We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Skin Saints Intensly Nourishing Cream Vitamin C 50G

Skin Saints Intensly Nourishing Cream Vitamin C 50G

4.5(6)
Write a review

£4.00

£8.00/100g

Vegan

SKIN SAINTS INTENSLY NOUR CRM VIT C 50G
Vitamin C for bright glowing skin skin saints overnight cream helps nourish, moisturise and brighten skin while you sleep helping skin to glow.
The name Skin Saints® is a registered Trademark of AFB PLC.
Cruelty FreeSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 50G

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Olea Europaea (Olive) Fruit Oil, Glyceryl Stearate, 3-O-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Niacinamide, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Aminomethyl Propanol, Parfum (Fragrance), Tocopheryl Acetate, Allantoin, Propylene Glycol, Sodium Hyaluronate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Butylene Glycol, Paeonia Officinalis Root Extract, Hydroxyacetophenone, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Bifida Ferment Lysate, Hydroxypropyl Cyclodextrin, Pentylene Glycol, Glycyrrhiza Glabra (Licorice) Root Extract, Limonene, Linalool, CI 19140

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

50g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions:Massage into clean skin before bedtime or as desired.Read instructions fully and retain for future use.

View all Face Cream & Moisturiser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here