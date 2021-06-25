Tesco Free From Bacon Rashers 150G

Perfect flavour
Soooo tasty! Even nicer than the brand ones I used to be able to eat!! Highly recommended.
Excellent gluten free snack
My daughter aged 9yrs who is coeliac rates these as 5 out of 5, finally she can eat something that tastes like frazzles without the wheat again!
Absolutely lovely
Loved these, to me they are just as good as the branded but without the wheat. Really tasty I will definitely buy these again weldone Tesco your gluten free variety is getting bigger and better.
Absolutely beautiful!
Absolutely amazing! I haven’t had bacon flavoured crisps in years! They are lovely! Definitely recommend!