We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Bacon Rashers 150G

5(4)Write a review
Tesco Free From Bacon Rashers 150G
£ 1.00
£0.67/100g
1/6 of a pack
  • Energy505kJ 120kcal
    6%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2018kJ / 481kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free bacon flavour maize, rice and potato snacks.
  • A classic snack, packed with bacon flavour and baked for crunch. We want everyone to feel free to enjoy the foods they love. That's why our Free From Range champions great taste through a wide range of inspiring food so you can be sure you'll find something for any occasion.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rice Flour, Maize, Sunflower Oil, Dried Potato, Yeast Powder, Sugar, Salt, Colours (Beetroot Red, Paprika Extract), Yeast Extract, Flavouring, Citric Acid.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

150g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/6 of a pack (25g)
Energy2018kJ / 481kcal505kJ / 120kcal
Fat20.7g5.2g
Saturates2.4g0.6g
Carbohydrate65.3g16.3g
Sugars1.7g0.4g
Fibre1.6g0.4g
Protein7.6g1.9g
Salt1.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

View all Free From Savoury Snacks

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Perfect flavour

5 stars

Soooo tasty! Even nicer than the brand ones I used to be able to eat!! Highly recommended.

Excellent gluten free snack

5 stars

My daughter aged 9yrs who is coeliac rates these as 5 out of 5, finally she can eat something that tastes like frazzles without the wheat again!

Absolutely lovely

5 stars

Loved these, to me they are just as good as the branded but without the wheat. Really tasty I will definitely buy these again weldone Tesco your gluten free variety is getting bigger and better.

Absolutely beautiful!

5 stars

Absolutely amazing! I haven’t had bacon flavoured crisps in years! They are lovely! Definitely recommend!

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here