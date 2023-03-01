Principle Immune Orange Flavoured Tablets Effervescent 20 Pack

20 Orange flavour Vitamin C 1000mg & Zinc 15mg effervescent food supplement tablets with sweeteners

Vitamin C and Zinc contribute to the normal function of the immune system.

No artificial colours or preservatives Suitable for vegetarians

Ingredients

Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate), Bulking Agent (Sorbitol), Polyethylene Glycol, Maltodextrin, Sweeteners (Aspartame*, Acesulfame K), Zinc Oxide, Favouring, Acacia Gum, Colours (Beetroot Red, Riboflavin), *Contains a source of Phenylalanine

Produce of

Made in Slovakia

Net Contents

20 x Tablets

Preparation and Usage

Directions for Use: Adults and children over 12 years: Dissolve one tablet in a 200ml glass of water daily, to make a refreshing drink. Do not exceed the stated daily intake.

Additives